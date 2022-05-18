ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Podcast: How California popularized the 'Great Replacement'

Los Angeles Times
 2 days ago

On Saturday, a heavily armed 18-year-old white man rolled up to a supermarket in a predominantly Black neighborhood of Buffalo, N.Y., and killed 10 people. The suspect is said to have committed the act to stop the so-called "Great Replacement," a conspiracy theory that gained popularity among the far right across the world in recent years.

Its premise says that a secret cabal of elites are supposedly helping people of color take the place of white people. In the United States, the great replacement theory was turned into political strategy and policy long ago. And it started here, in California.

Today, we hear how the Golden State helped the fringe conspiracy go mainstream. Read the full transcript here.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times columnists Erika D. Smith and Jean Guerrero

More reading:

Column: I’m part of the ‘great replacement.’ It’s not what believers say it is

Column: Buffalo shooting is an ugly culmination of California’s ‘Great Replacement’ theory

Column: How the insurrection’s ideology came straight out of 1990s California politics

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Comments / 28

old bird
2d ago

When you pay people to stay home on unemployment- block evictions etc. then import as many people as you can to work in their place - you call that replacement- the part nobody is talking about - is when all those hand outs start to dwindle- all those voters on benefits will cry for help - then comes socialism

Reply(4)
23
Mike B
2d ago

Multiple prominent Democrats have proudly stated that mass immigration benefits their party politically. Democrats are gaslighting Americans into believing the immigration debate is about race, when in fact, it's mostly about the political leanings of the people streaming across the southern border.

Reply(5)
11
Doyle Mccurley
1d ago

The " great replacement " so called theory, has been said over, and over by demokkkrats on t.v. Also, politicians like Stacy abrams, and Joe Biden have mentioned " replacement " many times. It was never pushed by the right, but has the same reaction with " some nutcases" acting out from hearing the left continue to mention it. It has the same effect as the right pushing for life, the " nutcases" on the left get more abortions.

Reply
4
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Podcast
KGET

Local family urges Gov. Newsom to sign key legislation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield family is sharing their story of tragedy while urging Governor Gavin Newsom to sign a historic piece of legislation. Assembly Bill 35 will increase California’s $250,000 cap on compensation in medical malpractice cases. The bill will also allow malpractice survivors to sue both health care providers and institutions for […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
