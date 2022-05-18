ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saudi Arabia purchase 5% stake in Nintendo

By Jasper Pickering
 2 days ago

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) has taken a 5.01 per cent stake in Nintendo, its third investment in a large Japanese gaming company to date.

According to data from Bloomberg , this now makes the Saudi-controlled fund the fifth largest investor in the gaming giant responsible for the Nintendo Switch as well as franchises such as Super Mario and The Legend of Zelda.

The $500 billion investment fund stated that the purchase was made for “investment purposes” according to a filing from Japan’s Finance Ministry.

This is not the first stake in a gaming company that the Public Investment Fund has purchased.

In December 2020, the fund acquired over $3 billion worth of stock in Activision Blizzard, EA and Take-Two.

Earlier this year, the fund also invested stakes of more than 5 per cent in Capcom, known for the Street Fighter and Resident Evil franchises, as well as Nexon, a South Korean online games publisher.

In April 2022, Saudi Arabia’s PIF also purchased a 96 per cent stake of SNK, a Japanese developer responsible for franchises such as Fatal Fury, Metal Slug and King of Fighters .

The Public Investment Fund was created in 1971 for the purpose of investing funds on behalf of the government of Saudi Arabia. The string of recent investments is reportedly part of crown prince Mohammed bin Salman’s efforts to reduce the reliance on proceeds from the country’s oil.

The previous investments in gaming companies have been heavily criticised due to Saudi Arabia’s record of human rights abuses.

According to the report from Bloomberg , a Nintendo spokesman said the company learned about the investment from news reports. The company would not comment on individual shareholders.

The Independent

Kim Jong-un orders North Korea’s nuclear programme to go ahead at ‘maximum speed’ during military parade

Kim Jong-un has vowed to bolster North Korea’s nuclear forces at “maximum speed” in a defiant speech during a massive military parade on Monday night.In his speech, Mr Kim also made an open threat that North Korea would use its “nuclear forces” against countries that provoked it.The military parade that started late on Monday night showcased the country’s largest-known intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) among other weapons.“We will continue to implement measures aimed at strengthening and developing our country’s nuclear forces at the maximum speed,” Mr Kim told his troops and the crowd gathered for the parade at a Pyongyang...
POLITICS
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
Reuters

Russia to revive Moskvich brand using Chinese platform - sources

May 19 (Reuters) - Production of Russia's Soviet-era car brand the Moskvich could resume using a Chinese platform in partnership with truckmaker Kamaz (KMAZ.MM), two sources told Reuters on Thursday, with the model to be built at Renault's former Moscow factory. The sources told Reuters that Kamaz was in talks...
BUSINESS
