Majority of people think government will still be arguing about Brexit in 2032

The majority of people think the UK government will still be arguing with France or the EU over Brexit in 2032, so that's something to look forward to.

According to polling by think tank British Future in its report 'Jubilee Britain', 65 per cent of people believe that will be the case, 15 years after the referendum.

The Focaldata poll of more than 2,000 British people earlier this year was commissioned for British Future’s Jubilee Report marking its 10th anniversary.

It also looked at attitudes to the Union Jack and found that 25 per cent of people associate it with racism and extremism either "a great deal" or "a fair amount", while 53 per cent link it with empire.

But 65 per cent associate it with pride and patriotism and a further 71 per cent link it with Team GB at the Olympics - so it's a mixed bag.

And rising prices are the biggest cause for anxiety among Brits, with 70 per cent reporting they worry about bills increasing.



Still, we didn't think getting Brexit 'done' meant wanging on about it for eternity...

