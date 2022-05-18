ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Toy penguins used to care for chicks named in honour of Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

By Lottie Kilraine
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

Zookeepers are using toy penguins to help care for several one-month-old chicks, after their parents were unable to look after them.

The five Humboldt penguin chicks at ZSL London Zoo have been named after famous people and events from the last 70 years in honour of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

One of the chicks, Hillary, was named after Sir Edmund Hillary, who became the first person alongside Sherpa Tenzing Norgay to scale Mount Everest in 1953, and another was named Apollo, to mark the moon landing in 1969.

Bobby has been named in honour of England football captain Bobby Moore, who led the team to World Cup victory in 1966, and Bernie was named after Sir Tim Berners-Lee, who invented the internet in 1989.

The fifth youngster has been named Mac, after Dame Ellen MacArthur, who sailed around the world non-stop to set a new world record in 2005.

Penguin keeper Suzi Hyde said: “During breeding season we check the nests on Penguin Beach every day, keeping an eye out for any chicks who might not be feeding enough or whose parents are struggling to care for their brood.

“These five chicks all had first-time parents who needed a little bit of extra support, so we were happy to swoop in – with a little help from a few soft toy penguins, donated by the zoo shop, for them to snuggle up to.

“When these five chicks arrived, we decided to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee by naming after some of the historic moments that have taken place during her incredible reign.”

The chicks all hatched between April 14 and April 24 and have spent the last four weeks indoors under the warming glow of a heat lamp.

Each chick is weighed every morning and hand-fed three times a day with a special diet of blended fish, vitamins and minerals, which keepers refer to as a “penguin milkshake”.

As the youngsters grow bigger they will also be weaned on to small portions of fresh fish to support their development.

“The chicks have all steadily increased in weight by 10% each day, so they’re growing very quickly,” Ms Hyde said.

“They’re always eager for their next meal and make sure we know it’s feeding time.

“They may be only a month old, but they’ve definitely perfected their squawk.”

Still covered in soft grey feathers, the as yet unsexed chicks are expected to stay in the nursery until they each reach 10 weeks old.

After 10 weeks, the chicks will have grown from 73g at hatch to around 3kg in weight.

The penguins will then be moved into the zoo’s nursery pool, which has shallow water for swimming lessons, before eventually being introduced to the 62 other penguins at the zoo.

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Moore
Person
Edmund Hillary
Person
Tim Berners Lee
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humboldt Penguin#Vitamin#The Penguins#Zsl London Zoo#Apollo
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton wows in bold bardot gown for glamorous red carpet with Prince William

On Thursday evening, the Duchess of Cambridge had a show-stopping fashion moment at the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in Leicester Square, London. Looking positively glorious alongside husband Prince William, the mother-of-three wore a glamorous Roland Mouret dress with a bardot neckline - a favourite of sister-in-law Meghan Markle. The dress was a black column style with a white band across the top that showed off her collarbones.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Countryfile host Helen Skelton says husband Richie Myler has ‘left the family home’ after birth of third child

Helen Skelton has revealed that she has separated from her husband, rugby player Richie Myler.The Countryfile host announced the news in an Instagram statement, writing that Myler has “left the family home”.Skelton’s announcement comes just four months after they welcomed their third child.“Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple,” she wrote. “He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co parent our small children.”Skelton, who married Myler in 2013, accompanied the post with two broken heart emojis.The pair have three childen together: Ernie, aged six, Louis, aged...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Hot Dogs Recalled for Unexpected Reason

We here at PopCulture.com have a fairly constant finger on the pulse when it comes to food recalls. Whether on their own volition or by government order, companies regularly pull items for serious risks such as failure to disclose allergens, foreign matter contamination or salmonella risks. However, this just-issued hot dog recall has reasoning one we rarely see.
FOOD SAFETY
Indy100

This is why the mysterious liquid in Johnny Depp's water bottle is yellow

The mysterious yellow liquid inside Johnny Depp's water bottle has intrigued viewers of the blockbuster trial, with some wondering why the substance in his water bottle has that tinge.According to new reports, it happens to be a vitamin and energy supplement, a source says.On Thursday (19 May), The Pirates of the Caribbean actor brought his Fiji water bottle in his ongoing trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.Depp typically drinks a clear liquid in his bottles during his appearances at the Fairfax, Virginia, so the surprising yellow liquid seemed a bit out of the ordinary. But there is an explanation for...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Friends to traverse length of UK on seven-person bike in record charity attempt

A group of university friends will attempt to break the record for cycling the length of the UK on a conference bike while raising thousands of pounds for a cancer charity.The team, nicknamed ‘Magnificent Seven’, will ride from John O’Groats to Land’s End on a seven-seater bike, aiming to do so between May 22 and May 28.They aim to raise £50,000 for Cyclists Fighting Cancer – a national children’s charity which provides lightweight bikes, tandems and adapted trikes – in the process.One of the riders is Jeff Kapp, who was diagnosed with Hodgkin Lymphoma in 2008 and said he cycled...
CYCLING
Indy100

Madame Tussauds to share its replica dress collection of Queen’s outfits

Replicas of some of the Queen’s signature outfits over the past 70 years are to be showcased at Madame Tussauds.The London tourist attraction will be displaying its Royal Dress Collection to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee.Among the seven archive outfits, which have graced the 24 lifelike wax figures of the Queen made by Tussauds during her reign, will be a copy of a Sir Norman Hartnell gown, as well as a fake Imperial State Crown.Sir Norman designed the Queen’s Coronation dress and the gown on show is a recreation of one of the monarch’s tour gowns, worn by the Queen for...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Indy100

People think they’ve spotted Forrest Gump in photo of Queen Elizabeth II

Is that Forrest Gump?Some people on Twitter think they spotted Tom Hank’s loveable character, Forrest Gump, in the background of a photo of Queen Elizabeth II.The Times of London royal correspondent Valentine Low took to his Twitter on Tuesday to upload the picture he took of the monarch’s surprise visit to Paddington Station.“This was for the official opening of the new Elizabeth tube line, which is named in her honour.“The Queen, looking good in yellow,” Low captioned his post.Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter The Queen, looking good in yellow.pic.twitter.com/rctGa3T0xy...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Scientists think there could be an 'anti-universe’ where time runs backwards

It sounds like something straight out of a Christopher Nolan film, but scientists have suggested that there could actually be an 'anti-universe' where time runs backwards.And if you’re anything like us, your brain is probably starting to hurt already.It comes from experts studying symmetries, and the new research is all to do with the fundamentals of symmetry in nature – the most significant of which are charge, parity and time.Bear with us… According to LiveScience, a new paper recently accepted for publication in the journal Annals of Physics suggests that there is a combined symmetry to the entire universe. Sign...
SCIENCE
Indy100

Indy100

176K+
Followers
12K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy