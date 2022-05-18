Police arrest juvenile in Shelton teen's death

Shelton, Conn./WTIC Radio - Shelton police have made an arrest in connection with the fatal stabbing of a city teenager last weekend.

The suspect, 16, was arrested this morning and charged in the death of James McGrath, 17.

According to police, McGrath was stabbed outside a home on Laurel Glenn Drive just before midnight on Saturday.

The Fairfield Prep student died early Sunday.

Three others were injured.

The juvenile suspect is charged with murder and three counts of assault.

Bond was set at $2 million.

He is due in court today.