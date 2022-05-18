ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Mayor Lucas’ plan to control KCPD spending has been a spectacular, dangerous disaster

By The Kansas City Star Editorial Board
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

One year ago this week, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas pushed through a plan designed to bring accountability and a measure of local control to the police department.

Lucas and eight City Council members agreed to divert $42.5 million from the department’s budget into a Community Services and Prevention Fund, designed to take a more global approach to the city’s violent crime problem.

“Doing the same thing we’ve been doing for generations — blank checks to the police department that get larger and larger each year without a prevention focus — has sadly not worked,” Lucas said a year ago.

We supported his idea then , and support it now. But there can be no mistake: Lucas’ 2021 gambit backfired, spectacularly, leaving Kansas City farther from supervision of the department than it has ever been.

It’s frustrating and tragic. Sadly, Lucas’ plan didn’t work. It made things worse.

Consider what happened in the twelve months after the Lucas ordinances passed:

▪ A Jackson County judge said the ordinances broke state law. Lucas, and the city, did not appeal the ruling.

▪ Given a chance to limit police spending in the 2022 budget, the City Council demurred. Instead, it endorsed a measure outlining “expectations” for the budget. We called it the old okey-doke.

▪ Police officers had earlier won the right to live outside the city, as long as they lived in Missouri. Naturally, the Fraternal Order of Police opposed even that requirement, and just as naturally, the police board agreed to lift it: Officers can now live in Kansas.

▪ The General Assembly was given a chance to reimpose the Missouri residency agreement. It declined to do so.

▪ On its final day, the state legislature passed a bill requiring Kansas City to spend 25% of its general revenue on police, up from the current 20%. The bill is blatantly unconstitutional, so lawmakers also agreed to put an amendment on the statewide ballot allowing the spending bump.

To summarize: One year after the Lucas police ordinances, police spending is at a record high; the City Council is still powerless to supervise that spending; officers can now live outside the state; and Kansas City’s right to self-government has been usurped by the state legislature.

The police board still has two members serving expired terms — both appointed by disgraced former Gov. Eric Greitens , who still has the city’s police in his icy grip. The board that will pick a new police chief.

It’s easy to blame right-wing colonialists such as state Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer of Parkville for some of this nonsense. But Kansas City-area Democrats in the legislature deserve some opprobrium, too: After the session, they claimed they stopped the worst excesses of Republicans, yet somehow the 25% bill survived.

Gov. Mike Parson — the guy who believes in local government — could still veto the measure. Try not to laugh.

The police department’s unique status as a state-controlled agency invites this criticism, and it is well-deserved. Yet Kansas City’s business and political community must share the blame, having botched local police control for half a century, leaving the city a helpless ward of the state.

Mayor Lucas is the latest example of failure. A year ago, we urged him to pursue an all-hands approach to resisting legislative meddling in the issue. Instead, the city was outmaneuvered by the FOP at every level.

We’ll know in a year if Lucas pays a political price for this self-imposed blunder.

The residents of this city pay the price in different ways, every day, enduring an unaccountable police force whose members can’t be required to live in the city or even the state they serve.

As of Monday, 59 people have been the victims of homicide in Kansas City this year . Of those, KCPD has cleared 21 — or 35%.

Comments / 5

Related
KSN News

Fraudulent Kansas charity banned, must pay $10k, judge says

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas City, Kansas, man operating a fraudulent charity has been ordered to turn over $10,000 in funds that were illegally raised, the Attorney General’s office said on Friday. William Storms III, who operated an organization called “Kansas City Fraternal Order of Police #1 Fund” has been banned from operating […]
KANSAS CITY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
Parkville, MO
City
Kansas City, MO
St. Joseph Post

KC oks settlement for arrests during George Floyd protests

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City officials have approved a new ordinance that clarifies when people may witness or record police officers' actions without being arrested. The Kansas City Council on Thursday approved the ordinance to settle a federal lawsuit filed by three women who were arrested during racial injustice protests in the city in 2020.
KANSAS CITY, MO
tonyskansascity.com

Kansas City Star Now Hiring Breaking News Editor Focused On Race & Equity

A help wanted notice from this downtown's largest daily newspaper offers a glimpse at local journalistic hiring requirements . . . "This editor also will oversee the team that leads our race and equity coverage. While equity and inclusion are a focus for all our reporting teams, it's crucial that our breaking news team is focused on the fairness of how laws are enforced and prosecuted as well as on how tragedy when it strikes can disproportionately impact based on class, race, ethnicity and other factors."
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Parson
Person
Quinton Lucas
Person
Tony Luetkemeyer
Person
Eric Greitens
tonyskansascity.com

Will Kansas City 'Nursing Room' Additions Allow Pregnant Men?!?

At this point, it's unclear if this question is satire or not. On the bright side and despite increasingly dystopian Internets culture . . . Here's an encouraging report about 12th & Oak accommodation . . . Overall, the city has 19 mother’s rooms. There are two inside City Hall....
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Legislature#Kcpd#The City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Republican Party
plattecountylandmark.com

FBI headed to Platte County

On Tuesday, May 17, the Federal Bureau of Investigation hosted an official groundbreaking ceremony at 11180 NW Prairie View Road to mark the start of construction of its new home for the FBI’s Kansas City Field Office. Over the next 20 years, the government agency will spend $102 million...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Kansas City Star

Willow Pointe’s maintenance-provided villas near sell-out in Johnson County community.

If you’re looking for a maintenance-provided villa in one of Johnson County’s fastest-selling new homes communities, Willow Pointe offers a range of price points, floor plans, and home sites. But time is of the essence—only seven homes in various stages of construction remain in this gracious, well-curated neighborhood nestled in The Willows at 147th Terrace and Pflumm Rd. in Olathe.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
2K+
Followers
825
Post
343K+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy