ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

US Women’s and Men’s Soccer Team to Receive True Equal Pay in Landmark Deal

By Nikara Johns
Footwear News
Footwear News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YIYS3_0fi7i2K700

Click here to read the full article.

In a landmark deal, U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT) and the U.S. Men’s National Team (USMNT) will receive true equal pay.

Today, the United States Soccer Federation (USSF), the United States Women’s National Team Players Association (USWNTPA) and the United States National Soccer Team Players Association (USNSTPA) have agreed to terms of historic collective bargaining agreements (CBAs) that will also improve non-economic terms, including player health and safety, accomdations, training enviorments, retirement and child care.

Under the two CBAs, which run through 2028, there will be equal compensation via identical economic terms. These include identical payouts for all competitions, including the FIFA World Cup, and the introduction of the same commercial revenue sharing mechanism for both teams. The agreements will ensure that U.S. Soccer’s Senior National Team players remain among the highest paid in the world.

U.S. Soccer is the first Federation in the world to equalize FIFA World Cup prize money awarded to both the women’s and men’s team.

The news comes after February’s ruling that awarded the USWNT a $24 million payout (or a $22 million lump sum) after a years-long fight and legal battle over equal pay between the (USSF) and key players of the World Cup-winning national women’s soccer team. The bulk of the figure is back pay, with the settlement also including a pledge from USSF to equalize pay between the men’s and women’s national teams in all competitions, including the World Cup, in the teams’ next collective bargaining agreements. And the day has finally come.

In 2016, Morgan, Rapinoe, Becky Sauerbrunn, Hope Solo and Carli Lloyd (Solo and Lloyd are retired) filed their original complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) alleging unequal pay from their male counterparts. Then on March 8, 2019, International Women’s Day, 28 members of the USWNT filed a lawsuit, citing years of ongoing institutionalized gender discrimination against the players in their compensation and working conditions.

“I don’t know if it’s a responsibility, but I want things to change,” Rapinoe, told FN in 2019. “There’s such an incredible movement around women happening right now, though it’s not quick enough. There’s still so much tension and pushback, whether it’s racial issues or gender issues or pay disparity.”

Taking a closer look at the new CBAs, USWNT and USMNT players will earn identical game appearance fees for official competitions, including the World Cup. For official competitions other than the World Cup, USWNT and USMNT players will earn identical game bonuses.

In another first, U.S. Soccer will share a portion of its broadcast, partner and sponsorship revenue with a 50/50 split of that share divided equally between USWNT and USMNT. U.S. Soccer will also pay the USWNT and USMNT players a share of the revenue from tickets sold at U.S. Soccer-controlled home matches and a bonus amount for those games that are sellouts.

The move comes at a time as optimism for women’s sports as at an all-time high — fitting, as the 50th anniversary of Title IX approaches next month. TV viewership is up, there’s greater attendance and more media coverage all around.

“This is a truly historic moment. These agreements have changed the game forever here in the United States and have the potential to change the game around the world,” U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone said in a statement.

This is indeed a major win within women’s sports as a whole as the USWNT continues to be a leader in U.S. sports. Their accolades include four World Cup championships, four Olympic gold medals, record-breaking viewing numbers and jersey sales. For context, the men’s team has never won an Olympic gold medal or advanced past the World Cup quarterfinals since finishing in third place in 1930.

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 2

Related
Footwear News

Diddy’s Daughters, Dove Cameron and More Red Carpet Arrivals at the Billboard Music Awards

Billboard’s Music Awards 2022 took over the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday night, honoring the biggest stars in the music industry. Hosted by Diddy, the ceremony will award top honors to stars including Drake, Olivia Rodrigo and Kanye West. The evening also features numerous performances, including Ed Sheeran, Silk Sonic, Miranda Lambert, Travis Scott and Mary J. Blige — who will receive the Billboard Icon Award.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Footwear News

Venus Williams Throws Shade in Suit, Corset Top & Hidden Heels at the Met Gala

Click here to read the full article. Venus Williams proved you can elevate a classic suit with just a pair of sunglasses — directly from the 2022 Met Gala’s red carpet. Williams arrived for the occasion in a sharp black suit by Chloé, paired with a sleek corset top that included sculpted cups and accents. Completing her Gabriela Hearst-designed ensemble was a pair of diamond stud earrings and a massive diamond and emerald statement necklace. Her look was finished with sleek black sunglasses for a sultry retro twist, as well as a sparkly silver box clutch covered in black feathers. The star...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

After Getting Married in DMB, Rihanna Welcomes Baby Boy With ASAP Rocky

Click here to read the full article. Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy. According to TMZ, the fashion icon officially gave birth on May 13 in Los Angeles. The Fenty founder debuted her baby bump back in January with a maternity shoot alongside Rocky. Riri bared her belly proudly in a snowy setting in Harlem, New York. The “Work” singer was photographed wearing a long bright pink Chanel coat with baggy jeans and a slew of jewels. While Rocky sported an oversized denim jacket with a cream sweater, leather pants and combat boots. ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: Alex Morgan Reacts To Big U.S. Soccer Announcement

U.S. Soccer announced on Wednesday that a new collective bargaining agreement will go into effect this June. This new CBA includes an equal split of World Cup bonuses for the men's and women's national soccer team. A few hours after the new CBA was announced, USWNT star Alex Morgan went...
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carli Lloyd
Person
Becky Sauerbrunn
Footwear News

Lala Anthony Elevates Risky See-Through Lace Jumpsuit With Sparkling Pyramid Heels for Met Gala 2022 After-Party

Click here to read the full article. After stepping out in a head-turning ensemble to host Vogue’s Met Gala red carpet livestream, Lala Anthony pulled out another phenomenal outfit for fashion’s biggest night. The actress and television personality was spotted making her way into the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in New York City on Tuesday. Anthony made a striking arrival in a light blue lace ensemble. Her outfit consisted of a long-sleeve see-through jumpsuit. The garment had a round neckline and small splits near the cuffs of the sleeves. The one-piece was complete with a matching skirt that wrapped around her waist and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Kendall Jenner Delivers Drama With Bleached Eyebrows, Long Prada Dress & Hidden Heels at Met Gala 2022

Click here to read the full article. Kendall Jenner walked the Met Gala red carpet in the most striking Prada dress tonight in New York. Held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Met Gala is also known as fashion prom for its envelope-pushing looks. As always, Jenner showed up in an outfit that made a memorable statement. The model and reality star wore a black ball gown from Prada that featured an extra-long train along with ruching on the skirt, as well as a top made of sheer fishnet. The bodice features embroidery and jeweled accents. She wore diamond drop earrings...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Makes an Elegant Met Gala Arrival in Crisscross Dress & Hidden Heels on the Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. Lori Harvey brought elegance to the 2022 Met Gala on Monday in New York in an all-black look. She was seen exiting The Pierre Hotel to make her way to the big event. The model set herself apart from all the glitz and glam of the night by opting for a dress with a subdued color, but had eye-catching construction. The star stood tall in a black crisscrossed bodice that hung over her shoulders and laid over her back much like a scarf. The bodice transitioned into a diamond cutout, showing off the star’s mid-drift,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kelly Rowland Has a Starry Night in Mugler Sheer Bodycon Dress With Statement Boots at Mary J. Blige Strength of a Woman Festival

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kelly Rowland made a case for black, white and bodycon while attending the Mary J. Blige “Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit” in Atlanta on Saturday. The musician looked trendy in her sheer star-print mesh dress by Mugler. The fitted frock featured long sleeves and thin material that draped down to her shins. The dress had a printed pattern, including white stars and geometric, swirly stripes. View this post on Instagram A...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Soccer#Us Soccer Federation#Fifa World Cup#Equal Pay#Men S Soccer Team#Usmnt#Ussf#Uswntpa#Usnstpa#Senior National Team
Footwear News

Lala Anthony Does Burgundy All Over in Embellished Dress & Satin Pumps at Met Gala 2022

Click here to read the full article. Lala Anthony pulled out a show-stopping outfit for the 2022 Met Gala in New York tonight. The “Power” alum is hosting the 2022 Met Gala red carpet livestream alongside Vogue’s editor-at-large Hamish Bowles and Vanessa Hudgens. The evening event will stream across Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Vogue’s digital platform tonight at 6 p.m. ET. For fashion’s biggest night, Anthony wore a deep burgundy dress. The top portion of the silky gown came up around her neck to form a choker. The bottom portion was a wrap design, which included a risky thigh-high slit. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Doja Cat’s Billboard Music Awards Outfit Might Just Be Her Boldest Yet, Complete With Golden Toes & Pasties

Click here to read the full article. To no one’s surprise, really, Doja Cat just hit the 2022 Billboard Music Awards red carpet in a fierce, head-turning dress and boots with golden toes (yup, keep scrolling to see what we’re talking about). The rap star, who is nominated tonight, wore a custom black Schiaparelli dress featuring a structured design and sheer tulle train with Agent Provocateur custom pasties and wedge boots with sculpted gold toe detailing courtesy of Schiaparelli’s fall ’21 collection. The avant garde style she’s wearing actually features a shiny molding of a foot cast in gold. Known for her...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Footwear News

Why Stocks Plunged Nearly 1,000 Points Today & What to Know About the Dow’s Big Fall

Click here to read the full article. Stocks fell sharply Friday afternoon, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down nearly 1,000 points, marking its worst day since October 2020. The Dow fell 981 points, or 2.8%, on Friday afternoon, placing it down 1.9% for the week, its fourth straight weekly decline and its ninth losing week of the last 11. According to a CNN Business report, all 30 stocks in the Dow ended the day lower, led by Verizon, which fell more than 5.5%, and Caterpillar, which plunged 6.5%. Goldman Sachs, Home Depot and Visa were also big downside contributors. Shares of Gap...
STOCKS
Footwear News

Paris Jackson Is Typically Boho-Chic in Sheer Lace Dress & Soaring Tan Platforms at Hilton Family Art Show

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Paris Jackson arrived on the blue carpet in her usual bohemian-chic style in support of the Hilton family’s art show at Casa Del Sol on Thursday in Los Angeles. The star wore a blue lacy dress with shoulder straps to the big event. Jackson wore a tan bralette underneath the dress to provide extra coverage, while amping up the layers. The dress featured lacy tiers that added volume. The top half is see-through...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Sports
Footwear News

Queen Latifah Sparkles in Flounced Gown & Diamonds at Variety Power of Women 2022

Click here to read the full article. Queen Latifah brought pure elegance to the red carpet for Variety‘s Power of Women: New York event on Thursday night. The “Hustle” star, who is one of the evening’s honorees, posed in a sweeping black gown for the occasion. The piece featured a an off-the-shoulder silhouette with an allover flounced texture and a floor-length hem. The actress’ look was paired with a coordinating sparkling black clutch featuring a prominent crystal buckle. Completing her outfit were layered strands of diamonds and matching drop earrings. Though her footwear wasn’t visible, it’s likely Queen Latifah’s shoes of choice...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Gabrielle Union Shines Bright in Plunging Versace Glitter Dress & Platforms at Met Gala With Dwyane Wade

Click here to read the full article. Gabrielle Union twinkles and shines in silver on fashion’s biggest night of the year. The “Deliver Us from Eva” star attended the 2022 Met Gala last night in New York City alongside her husband Dwyane Wade while posing on the famed steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Union went bold in a plunging silver Atelier Versace gown that featured a bold red floral appliqué on the front of the garment for a bright burst of color. The sleeveless dress also had a billowing floor-length hemline and incorporated a white train that wrapped around...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Cardi B Hilariously Attempts Viral ‘Shake It’ Dance Challenge Barefoot With Crop Top & Joggers

Click here to read the full article. Cardi B has joined the viral “Shake It” challenge. On Wednesday, the Grammy Award-winning rapper shared her attempt at the new dance to her own song. Cardi B showed off her version of the choreography from her music video collaboration with Kay Flock, Dougie B and Bory300 that highlights New York’s ever-evolving drill scene. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib) ‘Lmmmaaaaoooooo …This is all I could give you SHAKE IT,” she wrote under the upload.  The “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker showcased her dance moves in the hallway of a home...
THEATER & DANCE
Footwear News

Chloe Bailey Wears Risky Leather Cut-Out Dress With Gloves & Platform Heels at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards

Chloe Bailey made a striking arrival at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday. The star-studded celebration is held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The multi-hyphenate phenom served a monochromatic moment in a black leather dress by Valdrin Shahiti. The slick turtleneck number was complete with pointy shoulders and a risky stomach cutout.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Footwear News

Jessica Simpson Revives Her ‘Newlyweds’ Gucci Skirt 20 Years Later With Chunky Knot Sandals From Her Brand

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jessica Simpson put her own personal flair on a formal outfit. The fashion designer dipped into her archives to revive a timeless statement piece. The aesthetically pleasing moment shows Simpson standing in front of a beautiful spring background. “Fun fact- I wore this Gucci skirt promoting the first season of Newlyweds at 22yrs old on Craig Killburn (@rachelzoe remember this?) #19yearslater #hoarder #cancerian,” she captioned a photo shared on Instagram today. View...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Cara Delevingne Goes Viral Helping Style Megan Thee Stallion’s Risky Dress on Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet 2022

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Cara Delevingne played multiple roles at the Billboard Music Awards last night. Supermodel, red carpet stylist, and most of all, Megan Thee Stallion superfan. While on the red carpet, Delevingne stood behind the superstar rapper advising her on how to pose to show off her custom gown until she eventually jumped into the shot to do it for her. The 29-year-old model lifted up Stallion’s brown and black train that draped behind her. For...
MUSIC
Footwear News

Dr. Oz’s Daughter Daphne Celebrates & Soars in 6-Inch Heels With Floral Yellow Dress for Charity Event

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Daphne Oz is a dream in florals while celebrating a charity initiative with friends and Net-a-Porter. View this post on Instagram A post shared by D A P H N E O Z (@daphneoz) In an Instagram post on Monday, Oz modeled an outfit she donned to a lunch that honored the work of The Society of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Net-a-Porter teamed up with the cancer research facility and created a...
ADVOCACY
Footwear News

Footwear News

120K+
Followers
15K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy