(Spirit Lake) – Testimony resumed Wednesday in the trial of Allison Decker, accused in the December 2020 murder of Angel Bastman at a residence in Lake Park. Among those testifying was Iowa DCI Special Agent Trevor Modlin, who revealed the items that were stolen from Bastman’s residence were discovered at a home in Sioux City where Decker had been living following Bastman’s death. Bastman’s sister, Sylvia Holland, also testified, who described in detail numerous items taken from the residence she shared with Angel. She stated the items turned up missing a short time after her sister’s death. Holland estimated the value of the items at about $15,000.

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO