Lord's to turn red, white and blue for Queen's Platinum Jubilee

By Reuters
 2 days ago
LONDON, May 18 (Reuters) - Lord's will be a sea of red, white and blue during England's first test against New Zealand next month as the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) joins Britain's celebrations to mark Queen Elizabeth's seven decades on the throne.

The 96-year-old, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, marked seven decades as queen in February, and four days of "Platinum Jubilee" events to recognise that landmark are being held at the start of June.

The MCC announced on Wednesday that floral decorations and bunting around Lord's, known as the Home of Cricket, will be swathed in the colours of the flag during the June 2-6 test.

"As soon as the match dates were announced, we were excited at being given this unique opportunity to join the celebrations," said Guy Lavender, MCC Chief Executive & Secretary.

"We are really looking forward to seeing Lord's, and everyone in the ground, decked out in red, white and blue."

A tree will be planted in the Coronation Garden on the opening day of the match and a "Platinum Jubilee pudding" will be available in all premium seating.

"All spectators will be encouraged to join in the celebration by wearing red, white and blue and they will be able to get their hands on their own Lord's Jubilee souvenir...," a statement said.

Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond

