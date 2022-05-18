ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

2 shot across the street from Little Village elementary school as classes were being dismissed

By Sun Times Media Wire
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=371yBC_0fi7hEnN00

Two people were wounded by gunfire across the street from an elementary school in Little Village where classes had just gotten out Tuesday afternoon.

No students at Finkl Academy were injured, but classes had ended 15 minutes earlier and many students were standing around the school building at 23rd and Western.

“It’s just sad that you have to be thinking — after school, at such a young age — what should I do once they start shooting?” said a teacher who did not want to be named.

The shooting happened just after 3 p.m. A 17-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to the hand and was in fair condition at Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. A second victim, a 23-year-old man, went to the same hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Witnesses told officers someone opened fire from a blue Honda.

At the scene, officers placed at least seven evidence markers on the street in front of Donald’s Famous Hot Dogs, directly across from the school.

The teacher was about to drive away when two long rounds of gunfire went off and students ran in a panic.

“A lot of the kids were saying they feel like this is going to be a bad summer, and it’s just sad because the kids look forward to summer,” the teacher said.

Jesse Huerta, the violence intervention manager at Enlace Chicago, said the shooting happened at a gas station near the school and stemmed from a “historical beef” between entrenched gangs in Little Village, sending “a good amount of kids” running for cover.

“Some of our Safe Passage team pulled the young ones into hiding in some of the stores that are there,” Huerta said, referring to members of his staff tasked with helping kids get home from school safely.

One of the victims has been involved with his organization, which specializes in street outreach work but also offers legal aid, mental health services and other programming to residents of the largely Hispanic community, Huerta said.

Members of his team quickly responded to the hospital to meet with the teenager’s family, he said.

Huerta said his group works to set up “safe spaces” in Little Village, but he complained that violence prevention workers are stretched particularly thin in the area — something Chicago Police Supt. David Brown recently acknowledged while discussing surging violence in the community.

“CPD is not able to control it and they’ve got thousands and thousands of officers,” Huerta said. “We’ve got 16 people in Little Village working on the ground.”

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire & Chicago Sun-Times 2022. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Comments / 2

WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

