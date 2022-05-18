Fire options mulled by Eddy County including enforcement of statewide fire restrictions

Eddy County Fire and Rescue Chief Chief Joshua Mack said residents intending to burn croplands, fields, rangeland, or slash piles need to check with his department first.

As the County grapples with lack of moisture and high fire danger, it continued to suggest restraint with burns on private land and enforced restrictions enacted by the New Mexico State Forestry Division in April for public lands. Smoking outdoors, campfires, fireworks and open burning were prohibited across New Mexico unless certain conditions were met, according to the Forestry Division order issued April 22.

“Every Friday we release for the whole week coming up with the weather (forecast) and if we see a change, we say no burning. If we see a change, we always to tell them to call the Regional Emergency Dispatch Authority (REDA). So we check it every single day to get the OK to burn,” Mack said.

Eddy County Fire and Rescue Chief (ECFR) Deputy Chief of Fire Administration Jarod Zuniga said despite the danger, the department could only restrict opening burning if such were enacted by the Eddy County Board of County Commissioners.

“That’s the only power that our office has is through fire code. There has to be something unsafe going on with the weather,” Zuniga said. “We in our office do not have the authority to ban it all together.”

Mack said open burning should be the last resort for people if dry vegetation could not be hauled to the Sandpoint Landfill east of Carlsbad or any Eddy County convenience trash station.

Zuniga said people do not realize how quickly a fire can get out of hand on a dry and windy day in Eddy County. And even accidental fire starts can be dangerous, he added.

“Dragging chains are 100 percent preventable. Cigarettes are 100 percent preventable. A lot of our roadside fires. That’s what we’re working with,” Zuniga said.

Davis said Eddy County tried to find some balance as summer approaches and people are heading outdoors for recreational activities.

“In a month some folks are wanting to open up their fireworks stands. That’s a real issue particularly with the aerial or rocket type (fireworks). I do believe the municipalities are planning their celebrations for Fourth of July those would be under different circumstances with approved fire agencies involved,” he said.

Eddy County Manager Allen Davis said a presentation from Mack and Zuniga at Tuesday's County Commission meeting was for informational purposes only and any potential countywide fire bans would need discussion at the June 7 meeting.

“We don’t have a ton of fuel. But we have specific areas that would be at risk,” said District 4 Commissioner Steve McCutcheon.

