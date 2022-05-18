ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Park, IL

3-year-old child found safe in Oak Park after being in parked car that was stolen

By Bernie Tafoya
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r8Xqg_0fi7h3Ad00

OAK PARK (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - A car was stolen in the western suburbs Tuesday night and a young child was inside the vehicle at the time.

The car theft happened about 7:30 p.m. in the area around Oak Park Avenue and Lake Street. Oak Park Police said the owner of the car had left it running with a three-year old child inside. While the car owner was away someone jumped into the car and stole it.

There was about 15 minutes of tension until police located the car less than a mile and a half away in the 200 block of Madison Street. The child was inside and was okay. Oak Park police continue to investigate and do not yet have a suspect or suspects in custody.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 2

Related
cwbchicago.com

12-year-old and two 14-year-olds are charged with trying to rob man in Lincoln Park; another violent robbery is reported nearby

Five people, including a 12-year-old boy and two 14-year-old boys, chased and tried to rob a man in Lincoln Park on Monday night, according to police. The incident unfolded about 45 minutes after five people brutally beat, kicked, and robbed another man just a few blocks away in Lakeview. Detectives are working to determine if the same group committed both crimes.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oak Park, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Oak Park, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Madison, IL
WGNtv.com

63-year-old man shot in face at South Side gas station

CHICAGO — A 63-year-old man was shot in the face Thursday afternoon while in a vehicle at a gas station. At around 3:30 p.m., police responded to the 300 block of West Garfield Avenue on the report of a person shot. The shooting happened at a BP gas station.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

17-year-old shot, killed in vehicle on Far South Side

CHICAGO — A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed Thursday afternoon while in a vehicle on the Far South Side. At around 3:40 p.m., police responded to the 11700 block of South Wentworth on the report of a shooting. Police said a 17-year-old boy was inside of a vehicle...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Park Police#Park Avenue#Suburbs
fox32chicago.com

Missing 85-year-old man last seen driving in Chicago

CHICAGO - Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 85-year-old man who was last seen driving in Chicago. Jame Dove was last seen Tuesday in a 2019 gray Chrysler 300 with an Illinois license plate of BE63507, according to a CPD missing person alert. He is...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

Man dies after being pulled from Lake Michigan near South Side's Calumet Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A young man was fighting for his life Thursday night after being pulled from Lake Michigan off Calumet Park. At 8:11 p.m., the man was rescued around 8 p.m. from the lake near 98th Street and Walton Drive. He had gone into the water with friends, police said.The shoreline is a corrugated metal seawall at the site from which the man was pulled.A Chicago Fire Department representative said the 21-year-old was transported to Advocate Trinity Hospital in "grave" condition. He later died at the hospital.One Fire Department diver was taken to OSF Little Company of Mary Medical Center, but only for evaluation. It was not immediately learned how the man got into the water.
CALUMET PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Tow truck driver shot, seriously wounded while driving in West Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) – A tow truck driver said he was driving down Hermitage Avenue in West Englewood one minute Wednesday afternoon, and the next, felt an excruciating pain after he was struck by gunfire in the back, arm, and leg.As CBS 2's Steven Graves reported, the 23-year-old tow trick driver was driving along the 6800 block of South Hermitage Avenue around 12:26 p.m. when he was shot. He rushed to drive himself to St. Bernard Hospital, nearly two and a half miles away at 326 W. 64th St. The driver was reported in serious condition.The crime scene is near homes, and neighbors described hearing 10 gunshots. One woman said she dove to the floor around noon.The man's black and white pickup truck with towing gear was seen parked at the front of the hospital, as officers gathered around the vehicle to investigate. We did not spot any damage to the tow truck. But at the shooting scene, we did spot a red vehicle with bullet holes in it.No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
17K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy