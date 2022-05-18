3-year-old child found safe in Oak Park after being in parked car that was stolen

OAK PARK (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - A car was stolen in the western suburbs Tuesday night and a young child was inside the vehicle at the time.

The car theft happened about 7:30 p.m. in the area around Oak Park Avenue and Lake Street. Oak Park Police said the owner of the car had left it running with a three-year old child inside. While the car owner was away someone jumped into the car and stole it.

There was about 15 minutes of tension until police located the car less than a mile and a half away in the 200 block of Madison Street. The child was inside and was okay. Oak Park police continue to investigate and do not yet have a suspect or suspects in custody.

