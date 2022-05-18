Field Test: SEVR Archery’s Match Grade Field Points Will Actually Improve Your Bow Accuracy

SEVR's Match Grade Field Points are inspired by today's best long-range hunting bullets. SEVR

The field points on the end of your practice arrows don’t make much of difference, right? Well, I hate to admit it, but for a long time, I didn’t really think so. Looking back, it makes me a little sick to my stomach. I’m a western bowhunter who likes to test the maximum range of any compound bow during practice. I’m a bowhunter obsessed with accuracy and OCD about many things. And yet, I paid very little attention to my field points. Basically, if the packaging read 100-grains and the threading was 8-32, that was good enough for me. Several times, the diameter of the field point was larger or smaller than my outsert/insert.

Then my archery coach, Yahsti Perkinskiller, challenged me with the task of unscrewing six field points off my practice arrows and putting them on my Hornady grain-weight scale. Yikes. First, I realized that had a few different brands of field points threaded in my shafts, but worse, the weights of each in grains were: 101.8, 98.1, 100.3, 99.1, 101.1, and 97.9.

Not good. Although they were all fairly close to the average weight of 99.71 grains, the discrepancies between the points were way too large. I started researching and ordered some 100-grain, 8-32 thread, 5/16-inch field points, and I still wasn’t pleased. Grain weights fluctuated between .5 and 1-grain between six heads. Then I tried SEVR’s Match Grade Field Points.

SEVR’s Field Point Weights Are More Consistent

The first thing you notice about these points is that they look cooler than other makes—but they perform better too. SEVR

I’be been a fan of SEVR’s mechanical broadheads, which I’ve shot almost exclusively over the years thanks to their second-to-none accuracy, excellent penetration, and durable titanium construction. So, I took noticed when the manufacturer launched its Match Grade Field Points. SEVR sent me four points for testing.

The first thing you notice is that these field points look like silver bullets. They have an elongated ogive shape inspired by long-range rifle projectiles, as well as an oversized outside diameter (compared to your arrow-shaft diameter) to make them easier to remove from targets. Made of hardened Robusto stainless steel with a dark nickel-plated mirror finish, they look like something you’d use to slay a werewolf. Which is kind of cool, but I was more interested in how uniform their weights were and how they would fly.

On the author’s scale, Match Grade Field Points were all within .5 grains of each other—and within .5 of the brand’s broadhead too. Jace Bauserman

SEVR claims that their Match Grade Points will be within .5 grains of the specified weight (in 100-, 125-, and 150-grain options). My four 5/16-inch, 100-grain points weighed 99.3, 99.2, 99.3, and 99.3. The average weight of the four equaled 99.275, and when I placed a SEVR Titanium 100-grain 1.5-inch broadhead on the scale, my scale read 99.1 grains. You’ll have a hard time topping that kind of consistency.

Range Results: Match Grade Field Points Delivered Outstanding Accuracy

The 8-32 threads screwed into my Easton aluminum Half-Outs smoothly. The throat of the match grade points perfectly butted up to the 5/16-inch diameter of the outsert, and this made for a streamlined bond between point and outsert. The OD flare is noticeable, and it was also apparent that SEVR made the points to look like a rifle bullet. More to come on this.

On the range, I fired my first three-arrow group from a distance of 60 yards from a perfectly tuned Hoyt Carbon RX-7, and all three arrows were stacked into a 2-inch diameter target dot. That was a promising start. Over the week, I shot them from 20 yards to 120 yards, and they proved to be—without a doubt—the most accurate field points I’ve ever shot. In fact, I don’t think I’d have believed that changing field points could make such a big difference in accuracy if I hadn’t tested it myself.

The author’s first group, from 60 yards, with SEVR’s Match Grade Field Points. Jace Bauserman

What’s more, if you’re like me and you shoot SEVR broadheads, the Match Grade Points make it that much easier when it’s time to switch from practice range to the field. One of the features I love about SEVR broadheads is the Practice Lock mode. Each head comes with a second hole in the ferrule that accepts an included set screw. When the set screw is added, the blades don’t expand, and you can practice with the same broadhead you hunt with. As much as I love this feature, you almost don’t need it if you have Match Grade Field Point. I shot SEVR’s Titanium 1.5 head-to-head with the field points to a distance of 100 yards, and when walking up on targets, I couldn’t tell what arrow was wearing the broadhead and what arrow was wearing the field point. In other words, if your Match Grade Field Points are hitting the mark, and your bow is tuned correctly, your SEVR broadheads will also hit very likely hit the exact same mark. It’s something you’ll want to verify, of course, but it will still make the process of going from field points to broadheads that much smoother.

The Match Grades are also impressively tough. If you’ve shot a lot of arrows in your lifetime, you know how brittle the tips of field points can be. Hit wood, a rock, whatever, and the tip folds like a lawn chair. That’s not the case with these points. I blew through a 3-D target twice during testing, and my arrow skipped through shale-covered dirt. There was zero damage to the field points, and once, I blew through a foam target and buried the point into 1/4-inch plywood. Again, no damage.

In the author’s testing, the SEVR field points hit in the exact same place as the company’s popular mechanical broadhead. Jace Bauserman

Even from stubborn foam 3-D targets, the oversize outside-diameter (OD) design makes arrow removal easy. Carbon shafts bonds to foam, especially 3-D foam, but the OD creates a slightly wider channel for that shaft to slide through, which means you won’t be pulling 3-D targets off their stakes, or standing on them, or having to pull arrows with all your might.

SEVR offers the Match Grade Field Point in 8-32 threads in five diameters (17/64″, 9/32″, 19/64″, 5/16″, and 11/32″). SEVR is a direct-to-consumer company, and so these field points are only available at sevrbroadheads.com, and they cost $4.99 for a 3-pack. That’s not cheap for field points, but I will gladly pay a little extra money for better durability, ease-of-use, and accuracy. There’s something else you get with these field points that’s hard to put a price on, and that’s confidence. Watching practice arrow after practice arrow land in tighter groups from a range of distances has me feeling like I can’t miss—and that the hunting season can’t get here fast enough.