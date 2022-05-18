ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Kiss While Out With her Son Max, 14, In New Photos

By Alyssa Norwin
 2 days ago
Image Credit: MESSIGOAL / SplashNews.com

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck packed on the PDA while out and about on May 17. The lovebirds were photographed getting into their car after dining at a Mexican restaurant, and they shared a kiss on the lips before parting ways. They were joined by Jen’s 14-year-old son, Max, on the outing. The teenager looked completely uninterested as the engaged couple kissed right in front of him.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck kiss while out and about. (MESSIGOAL / SplashNews.com)

For the outing, Jennifer looked stylish in a pair of flared pants, which she paired with a white turtleneck top and black jacket. She had her hair pulled back into a sleek ponytail and rocked sunglasses, as well. Meanwhile, Ben wore a checkered button down over his t-shirt and was sporting his signature scruff.

Jen and Ben are continuing to bask in their engagement bliss. Ben proposed in early April, just about one year after the pair’s romantic reconciliation. They got together in April 2021 after Jen ended her engagement to Alex Rodriguez, and their love story is truly one for the ages.

The reconciliation came nearly 20 years after Ben and Jen first got together in 2002. They were engaged at the time, and were set to tie the knot in Sept. 2003. Amidst the media frenzy surrounding their nuptials, Jen and Ben called off the wedding just days before the set date. They stayed together for several months afterward, but never made it down the aisle, and called it quits in Jan. 2004.

Jen went on to have twins with Marc Anthony, while Ben had three children with Jennifer Garner. Eventually, though, the two found their way back to one another. Now, they’re house hunting in California and planning (another) wedding.

