ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Google Says Its Russian Bank Account Has Been Seized

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - Russian authorities have seized Google Russia's bank account, making it impossible...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

‘We can no longer keep the arches shining there’: McDonald’s CEO announces plan to start stripping out company symbols from Russia

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. McDonald's said Monday that it has started the process of selling its Russian business, which includes 850 restaurants that employ 62,000 people, making it the latest major Western corporation to exit Russia since it invaded Ukraine in February.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Russia to revive Moskvich brand using Chinese platform - sources

May 19 (Reuters) - Production of Russia's Soviet-era car brand the Moskvich could resume using a Chinese platform in partnership with truckmaker Kamaz (KMAZ.MM), two sources told Reuters on Thursday, with the model to be built at Renault's former Moscow factory. The sources told Reuters that Kamaz was in talks...
BUSINESS
Fortune

Goldman Sachs pushed staff to return to the office. Now the Wall Street bank is giving executives unlimited time off

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Goldman Sachs emerged as one of the strongest advocates of a post-pandemic return to the office this year, but the fight for talent could be forcing the investment bank to reverse course and offer employees more time away from their desks instead.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russian Bank#Bankruptcies#Reuters#Google Russia
Salon

Deutsche Bank whistleblower linked to Trump probe found dead

The logo of German giant Deutsche Bank is seen on one of their branches in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on February 4, 2021 (ARMANDO BABANI/AFP via Getty Images) A whistleblower who was involved in an investigation into Donald Trump's business deals with Deutsche Bank was found dead in Los Angeles on Monday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Google
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin's younger lover and ex-wife among inner circle added to Ukraine war sanctions list as UK targets 'shady network propping up Russian leader's luxury lifestyle'

Britain added Vladimir Putin's younger lover and his his ex-wife to its Ukraine sanctions list today as it tightened the economic noose around his 'shady' inner circle. Alina Kabaeva, 39, a retired Olympic gymnast believed to be the depot's mistress, has been subjected to economic restrictions alongside Lyudmila Ocheretnaya, who was married to the tyrant, 69, until 2014.
LIFESTYLE
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Elon Musk says he is ‘OK with going to hell’ as he suggests he could be killed

Elon Musk has said he is “OK with going to hell” as he continues to speculate on his own death.The billionaire had previously talked about dying “under mysterious circumstances” amid a spat with the head of Russia’s space agency.“I’m ok with going to hell, if that is indeed my destination,” he wrote in his latest post.Mr Musk’s run of posts began when he shared a post from Dmitry Rogozin, the head of the Russian space agency, which accused him of having aided fascists in Ukraine by providing Starlink space internet satellites.“And for this, Elon, you will be held accountable...
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is What a Nuclear War Would Do to the World

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has raised the specter of a nuclear war between Russia and the West, led by the United States. (This is the country with the most nuclear weapons.) The concern is that if Russia gets bogged down in a conventional war, or is losing it, the Kremlin will resort to using tactical […]
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy