United Way of Coastal Empire celebrate success and honors volunteers for 2021-22 campaign

Celebrating volunteers, givers, supporters and a successful 2021-22 campaign year was top of mind during a United Way of the Coast Empire event on Tuesday. The annual event celebrates the success of the campaign and those giving back to to community.

The agency announced a record breaking total fund of $13.1 million in and through the organization supporting the community during the 2021-22 campaign year.

The breakdown of the funds include $3.1 million of Emergency Rental Assistance funds to help those needing rent and utility assisatnace. The Herschel V. Jenkins Trust and other income to support the agency's operation operating cost at $1.8 million.

Due to workplace donations, individual giving, events and grants, $8.2 million, was totaled from the community campaign.

Cecilia Russo Turner, who served as 2021-22 campaign chair, said the COVID-19 pandemic made in-person giving impossible, so the agency had to adapt with Zoom, social media and other online platforms during the campaign season.

"This number was possible thank to each and everyone in this room,” she said. Monies from the community fund are used to support non-profits programs to provide direct assistant to people and meet their basic needs.

Russo Turner had three goals over past year during the campaign: increase participation and create new ways for the community to support the mission, increase donations to the community fund, and ensure donors and volunteers know that there support matters.

For 80 years, the United Way of Coastal Empire has been serving four Southeast counties in Georgia to support the needs of the community with utility assistance and other needs like disaster relief. The agency serves residents in Chatham, Bryan, Effingham and Liberty counties.

Volunteer, giving and advocacy awards

Each year, the United Way honors those in the community who have gone the extra mile with The Craig Harney Spirit of Philanthropy Award.

The Craig Harney Spirit of Philanthropy Award is named after WTOC multi-platform storyteller and creative services director Craig Harney , who died form cancer in 2019. Harney served his community by volunteering and serving with the United Way.

Honorees for 2022 were Michael Solomon, Austin Sullivan, Chatham County, and the City of Savannah.

Solomon, who serves as vice president and market retail leader at Synovus Bank has been volunteering with the United Way for 20 years. He began his career with the United Way by starting out as a loaned executive in LaGrange, Georgia.

He was awarded for the giving award.

Starting as volunteer, United Way has always held a special place in his heart.

With the new Business Champion program he started, he and seven other volunteers from seven other business in the area k helped to increase giving contributions to $160,000.

"This award is received with great humility and great gratitude. It was unexpected," he said. "It's an honor and a privilege to be a part of what we do and our mission at United Way and to be recognized for my efforts means more than any words I could ever come up with to try to just to describe it."

Accepting his award in a video message Sullivan felt honored be volunteer of the year.

“I am quite touched by this tribute you have given me, but I should be the one that should be thanking you," he said.

Sullivan said he admires the work of the United Way and how it helps to improve the lives of the needy in the community. “There is nothing quite like it when your peers give you a thumbs up."

The city of Savannah and Chatham County were awarded the advocacy award for their leadership by example during the COVID-19 pandemic. Both the city and the county have supported the community through a partnership with housing and utilities for the community, with the distribution of CARES Act monies, Emergency Rental Assistance and American Rescue Plan funds.

Chatham County commission chairman Chester Ellis and Savannah Mayor Van Johnson accepted the advocacy award for both Chatham County and the city of Savannah.

"We're glad to say to all of you, because if it had not been for you doing your part, then we couldn't get this done," Ellis said. "Let me just say...United We Stand."

Passing the torch

After a successful campaign year, new people will serve in the roles of campaign chair and board chair. Mark Bennett will serve as the incoming board chair for 2022-23 campaign year and Cindy Robinett will serve as 2022-23 campaign chair.

Bennett is a long-time United Way volunteer and serves as the senior manager of governmental relations and community investments for Gulfstream Aerospace . Robinett serves as partner and client advisor at Sterling Seacrest Pritchard .

Both of the positions will be for one year.

Bianca Moorman is the education reporter. Reach her at BMoorman@gannett.com or 912-239-7706. Find her on Twitter @biancarmoorman.

