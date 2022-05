Large parts of Spain were under alert Friday as a wave of intense heat began sweeping across the country, leaving residents sweltering through May temperatures that rank among the hottest in two decades. A mass of hot, dry air carrying dust from North Africa has pushed temperatures up to 15 degrees above average, with the mercury topping 40 C (104 F) in parts of the country. The State Meteorological Agency said it expected the “unusual and extreme” temperatures to peak on Saturday. “These will probably be among the warmest temperatures we’ve seen in May in the 21st century,” agency...

