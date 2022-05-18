ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby, NC

Shelby Alive summer concerts kick off this week

By Special to The Star
The Star
The Star
 2 days ago
Uptown Shelby’s annual concert series begins Thursday at the Bobby Bell Pavilion.

The Shelby Alive Summer Concerts, that will run from 6 to 9 p.m., will feature Darby Wilcox, an American folk musician from Greenville, South Carolina.

The annual summer concert series has been held in Uptown Shelby for more than 25 years. Shelby Alive will take place on third Thursday of the month at the pavilion, 126 W. Marion St, Shelby.

The Uptown Shelby Association encourages attendees to dress in attire that matches the performances starting this week with cowboy and cowgirl glam including hats, fringe, rhinestones and boots are encouraged.

This year's lineup is as follows:

Cowboy Glam

June 16: The Dancing Fleas

Beach Party/Luau

July 21: 80z Nation

'80s/Retro

Aug. 18: Java Band

Disco Night

Sept 15: Donna the Buffalo

Music Festival

The concerts are free thanks to sponsors American Restoration, city of Shelby, Steffes, BWF, Nissan of Shelby, Go Big Print, HomeTrust and Cormetech.

The Star

The Star

