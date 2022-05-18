ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwich, CT

Norwich has nearly $150,000 in surplus cash. How will the city spend it?

By Matt Grahn, The Bulletin
The Bulletin
The Bulletin
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XXKhB_0fi7d1yf00

NORWICH – While the Norwich City Council is still working on both the budget and how to spend American Rescue Plan funds, the city found a way to do some much needed maintenance.

The city is able to pay for nearly $147,500 in City Hall roof repairs, ahead of anticipated material price increases, entirely from surplus from prior expenses plus $100,000 for Dodd Stadium improvements in 2020 that were never used.

Many parts of the over 150-year-old city hall, including the City Council chambers, have seen leaks from the flat roof over the years, and many, including Comptroller Josh Pothier, say the roof repair is needed.

“If funding is needed at some point in time for Dodd Stadium, we can afford to put it in a later capital budget,” Pothier said.

Norwich budget updates

In budget matters, there has been a slight general fund mill rate reduction of .02 mills since City Council last reviewed the budget this month.

This mill rate reduction is due to the state motor vehicle cap changing to 32.46 mills, reducing the amount of the revenue sharing grant that offsets motor vehicle taxes, leading to a net increase in revenue for the city, Pothier said Monday.

Police in CT:Connecticut named best state to be a cop. Will that help Norwich hire police officers?

Pothier said there was a $10,000 increase in the cost of animal control services, however, reflecting a rise in the per-capita rate and an increase in the population.

American Rescue Plan Act spending

There were also changes to the city’s American Rescue Plan allocations from the last time City Council looked them over.

One was cutting funds for hiring a Community Engagement Coordinator for the Recreation Department. Eliminating the role freed up $176,000 in American Rescue Plan funds, $50,000 of which were repurposed to hire professional services for the Plan of Conservation and Development update process, which was moved from the budget itself.

Jean Jacques retrial:Who was Casey Chadwick? Murdered Norwich woman's boyfriend speaks in Jean Jacques retrial

Alderman Derell Wilson said the city needs to think about how positions are paid for beyond the lifespan of the American Rescue Plan Act funding.

“This is something that, even once these funds are gone, we still need that Community Engagement (position) as a city,” Wilson said.

A $100,000 increase from Rescue Plan funding was made for the Recreation Department’s summer camp scholarships, repurposed from funds to use schools as community centers.

National EMS Week:Revisiting six standout stories of frontline heroes in Connecticut

“It’s a fantastic way to enhance the activities that we offer to children living in the city of Norwich, and give a chance for some of them to go to camp that haven’t,” Alderwoman Stacy Gould said. “$100,000 well spent for the youth of our city.”

The summer camp scholarship program is currently open. More information is on the Recreation Department’s website, and families have until June 1 to apply.

The city budget is expected to be finalized at the next City Council meeting June 6, but American Rescue Plan Act Funds have until 2024 to be fully committed.

Comments / 2

Related
Eyewitness News

20 Towns in 20 Days: Norwich

NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - 20 Towns in 20 Days took a trip to Norwich. The corner of Market Street is now home to popular pizza place La Stella’s. The family-owned shop has delicious New York style pizza, but before La Stella’s opened in 2001, it used to be a café throughout the 90′s.
NORWICH, CT
Eyewitness News

Gov. announces launch of 2022 state child tax rebate

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Parents will soon be able to apply for the 2022 Connecticut Child Tax Rebate. Families will be able to apply to receive a rebate of up to $250 per child for a maximum of three children. Gov. Ned Lamont participated in a news conference about it...
HARTFORD, CT
New Britain Herald

Newington business owner running for State Representative of the 27th House District

NEWINGTON – A mother, volunteer, first-generation American and local business owner is now in the running for State Representative of the 27th House District. Nancy Cappello, 48, of Newington, received Republicans’ nomination at the district convention, held this past Tuesday night at Newington Town Hall. She is challenging State Rep. Gary Turco, a democrat seeking a third term in the State House of Representatives.
NEWINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Electric prices to increase in Conn.

Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. A teen accused of stabbing and killing a 17-year-old high school student at a house party in Shelton faced a judge on Thursday. Updated: 10 hours ago. City of Hartford awards $225k+ for community projects. Updated: 10 hours...
SHELTON, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norwich, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
City
Norwich, CT
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jean Jacques
Eyewitness News

iWitness video: Stranger rains money at Meriden Mall

Teen stabbing suspect faces a judge, boosting production of baby formula, Ann Uccello turns 100, and a Throwback Thursday tune!. NEWS CONFERENCE: Gov. announces launch of 2022 state child tax rebate. Updated: 3 hours ago. The 2022 Connecticut Child Tax Rebate was launched during a news conference on May 19.
MERIDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

20 Towns in 20 Days: Montville

MONTVILLE, CT (WFSB) – 20 Towns in 20 Days heads to Montville!. Eyewitness News caught up with Ellen Curtin, the owner of Herb’s Deli. Herb’s has been a staple in Montville, especially back in the 90s. Some of Montville’s most recognizable faces shared what it was like...
MONTVILLE, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Norwich City#City Hall#Old City#Capital Budget#The Norwich City Council#American Rescue Plan Act
NBC Connecticut

Man Showers Meriden Mall Shoppers With Cash

While it was a beautiful day in Connecticut on Tuesday, there was a man inside the Meriden Mall who was "making it rain." With a fist full of dollar bills, a mystery man showered cold, hard cash over the rails just before shoppers exited the mall. “All of a sudden...
MERIDEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Middletown Board of Ed Investigation Uncovers Misconduct Among Administrators

The Middletown Board of Education said a months-long investigation into claims of harassment among Central Office administrators showed that misconduct "more likely than not" occurred. A full-scale investigation was initiated by the Board of Education in November 2021. Shipman & Goodwin, LLP conducted the investigation, which ultimately found multiple administrators...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Westerly Sun

Starbucks is coming to Westerly in former Chen's Chinese spot

WESTERLY — If small, medium and large somehow don't do it, you may be in luck. Starbucks, where the terms tall, grande, and venti are used, is headed for Granite Street. On Tuesday the Planning Board granted unanimous approval of the company's preliminary plans for a new 2,410- square-foot Starbucks restaurant with a drive-through window and 21 parking spaces at 156 Granite St., the former site of Chen's Village Restaurant. The former Chen's building will be torn down as part of the project. The property is at the intersection of Granite and John streets.
WESTERLY, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
i95 ROCK

I Want to Apologize to the Naugatuck River

Damn Naugatuck River, we've been together so long, and now that we're even closer, I feel that I need to apologize to you for my past actions. I hope you understand Naugatuck River. Is it cool to call you Naugy R.? You see, back when I was a kid in the 70's and 80's, you were pretty stinky in Waterbury. I could smell you from my house on Oronoke Road. You were the phrase "They can smell you coming a mile away".
NAUGATUCK, CT
Daily Voice

$4,200 In Fines Issued After Trio Exceeds Carp Limit At River In Cromwell

Three men were issued more than $4,200 in fines after Connecticut officials reported that they far exceeded the daily limit for carp fishing. Connecticut State Environmental Conservation Police reported on Monday, May 16, that officers in Middlesex County responded over the weekend to the CT River in Cromwell after receiving a report of three people fishing over the daily limit for carp.
CROMWELL, CT
beckersasc.com

Connecticut physician fined for fraudulently prescribing

Oxford, Conn., physician Marc Legris, MD, was hit with a $10,000 fine for using another physician's name and Drug Enforcement Agency registration number to prescribe controlled substances to a relative, Hartford Courant reported May 17. The state's Medical Examining Board also voted unanimously to reprimand Dr. Legris' medical license, the...
OXFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Authorities investigate Old Saybrook business

The Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) announced that starting July 1 the amount you pay for supply will increase. A teen accused of stabbing and killing a 17-year-old high school student at a house party in Shelton faced a judge on Thursday. Updated: 5 hours ago. City of Hartford awards...
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
The Bulletin

The Bulletin

1K+
Followers
747
Post
264K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Norwich, CT from Norwich Bulletin.

 http://norwichbulletin.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy