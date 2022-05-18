ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Massive 3-alarm fire destroys 3 homes in Holly Grove says NOFD

By Kenny Kuhn
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dZH78_0fi7cydY00

The New Orleans Fire Department were on the scene of a house fire in Holly Grove. News reports say the fire started about 6:40 a.m. Wednesday morning.

When firefighters arrived the home on Eagle Street near Earhart, it was completely engulfed in fire. Flames reached at least two other homes also engulfing them in flames. The fire grew to at least a 3-alarm fire.

The homes were reportedly abandoned and unoccupied but neighbors reportedly say squatters are known to frequent the unoccupied homes. One of the homes involved has burned completely to the ground.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. No reports of anyone injured.

Comments / 0

Related
WDSU

Vehicle fire shuts down US90B West due to vehicle fire

Expect heavy delays near US 90B West on the Claiborne flyover due to a vehicle fire. Delays are back to Elysian Fields. New Orleans Firefighters responded to a car fire around 7:30 a.m. At one point, all lanes WB were closed but crews were able to get this under control quickly. We will keep you posted as we hear more.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

NOFD battles Hollygrove fire

NEW ORLEANS — The NOFD is investigating the cause of a fire that took place early Wednesday morning on Eagle Street. As it stands, the fire has damaged three adjacent homes with others in the area at risk. While not confirmed, NOFD initially believes that the fire may have...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

1 injured in Adams Avenue shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is responding to a reported shooting at North Acadian Thruway and Adams Avenue on Thursday afternoon. One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. This is a developing story.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

One person taken to hospital after shooting on North Acadian Thruway

BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a shooting and taken to a hospital Thursday afternoon. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the person was shot near the corner of North Acadian Thruway and Adams Avenue. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. No more information was immediately available.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Orleans, LA
uptownmessenger.com

Man shot to death on Central City street

A man was shot to death Wednesday morning (May 18) in Central City, the New Orleans Police Department reported. Police found the 30-year-old in the 2700 block of Clara Street, near Washington Avenue, with multiple gunshot wounds. The offense occurred shortly before 10:30 a.m. Medical responders took him to a...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Earhart
brproud.com

Hammond teenager charged after caught stealing in Amite

AMITE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 17-year-old has been arrested by the Amite City Police Department (ACPD) after running from police for burglarizing a person’s vehicle. ACPD says they received a call from a resident on May 17 around 7:30 a.m. about someone breaking into a car in the 500 block of North 1st Street. Police say the resident told them that they saw a person on the passenger side of the vehicle with the door open. When the suspect saw the resident coming outside, he ran towards the Tangipahoa Parish Fairgrounds and then into a wooded area, according to ACPD.
HAMMOND, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Firefighters#Eagle#Nofd Photo
fox8live.com

VIDEO: Stunt drivers take over Lower Garden District intersection

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Another instance of stunt driving was caught on camera. This time at a busy intersection in the Lower Garden District. This comes as NOPD makes an arrest in another stunt driving incident that unfolded in front of an officer. The City Council is also preparing to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Man shot to death in Metairie Thursday

METAIRIE, La. — A man was shot and killed in Metairie Thursday night, according to Sheriff Joe Lopinto. The incident occurred just after 9 p.m. in the 1000 block of South Cumberland Street. Deputies were called to the scene after a report of a shooting and found the victim...
METAIRIE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
WGNO

Man fatally shot several times by deputy in Terrytown

TERRYTOWN, La. (WGNO) — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was fatally shot by a deputy. It happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Daniels Road in Terrytown. Crime scene tape was still dangling from the scene the following day. “Kind of nerve-wrecking, that’s like right across from where […]
TERRYTOWN, LA
fox8live.com

United Cajun Navy suspends search for 8-year-old Ally Berry

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The United Cajun Navy has announced that they are scaling back their search for 8-year-old Ally Berry. Kevin Poole, Brandy Wilson, and Ally Berry tragically fell into the Mississippi River while playing near the banks in New Orleans over two weeks ago. Berry is the only child that has not been recovered.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Multiple people shot in Hammond outside high school graduation

HAMMOND, La. — A shooting happened outside a high school graduation Thursday night in Hammond. Authorities tell WBRZ in Baton Rouge, that three people have been shot. The shooting took place at the ceremony for Hammond High School, which was being held on the Southeastern University campus. It is...
HAMMOND, LA
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy