Massive 3-alarm fire destroys 3 homes in Holly Grove says NOFD

The New Orleans Fire Department were on the scene of a house fire in Holly Grove. News reports say the fire started about 6:40 a.m. Wednesday morning.

When firefighters arrived the home on Eagle Street near Earhart, it was completely engulfed in fire. Flames reached at least two other homes also engulfing them in flames. The fire grew to at least a 3-alarm fire.

The homes were reportedly abandoned and unoccupied but neighbors reportedly say squatters are known to frequent the unoccupied homes. One of the homes involved has burned completely to the ground.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. No reports of anyone injured.