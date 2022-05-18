Fort Worth Stock Show brought $115M to town in January, February

The Fort Worth Stock Show drew more than a million people to town in January and February and they spent about $115 million, according to officials.

Those numbers come from an economic impact survey commissioned by Stock Show organizers. That's a lot more than last year when the event was canceled because of the Coronavirus.

But it's down from 2020, before the pandemic hit, when the economic impact was about $200 million.

The same report shows that most of the visitors to the Fort Worth event, about 83%, live in the North Texas area.

