MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man has been charged with kidnapping and evading arrest after officers say the victim begged for help from a KFC employee. Officers responded on Saturday to a kidnapping call at KFC in Memphis, where a worker at the restaurant told them a woman had left a note begging for help. The employee gave a description of the woman and the man she was with.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO