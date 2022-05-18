ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Falls, IA

'Change the culture of aging': What you can learn about dementia inside a Cedar Falls house

By Cleo Krejci, Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa City Press-Citizen
 2 days ago

CEDAR FALLS — Five minutes is plenty of time for those trying out what it's like to live with dementia.

Once-familiar carpeted hallways transform into a maze with no solution. Locating a coffee cup, feather duster or book lying about the house feels cumbersome; remembering what you planned to do with those items is worse.

By altering sight, sound and touch, the "dementia simulation house" at the University of Northern Iowa sends people into that world with a higher purpose.

"What we're trying to do is educate people in the community, so that when people with dementia seek out their services, they're a little bit more understanding," said Elaine Eshbaugh, a professor of gerontology at UNI. "Our goal really is to keep people with dementia in the community just a little bit longer."

The simulation house is operated within UNI's gerontology program. The field of study draws an average of 12 students annually who plan to make a career of working with people much older than themselves.

Anyone can sign up online for the free simulation in a three-bedroom Cedar Falls home, complete with family pictures on the wall and coffee in the cupboard. The setting places it apart from other dementia simulations, in Iowa or elsewhere, which are often smaller-scale and portable.

More: What I've learned about helping my grandfather navigate dementia, from a simulation house in Iowa

But the setting is also purposeful: Four out of five people with dementia live in a home, not an assisted living facility. And the population, numbering 6.5 million people with Alzheimer's alone in the United States, could more than double by 2050, based on some projections , as a result of the aging baby boomer generation.

Eshbaugh wants the simulation to attract more than just people who work in assisted living facilities. Her hope is to educate members of the public who encounter people with dementia regularly, such as those who work at the local dentist's office or hair salon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pKovV_0fi7cX0300

She says if the average person has 100 "emotional pennies" to spend throughout the day, someone with dementia has 12. And those pennies are spent quickly when someone with dementia is put in a situation — often unintentionally — that causes guilt, confusion or physical discomfort.

Eshbaugh and other UNI educators want to dish out strategies that keep more pennies in people's pockets.

So far, they say, it's working.

Before the simulation house's soft opening in February, Eshbaugh wondered if anyone would come.

"And (now) we're just full. All the time," she said.

What you'll experience: Simulation goes beyond sight, sound and touch

Entering the house at 8712 University Ave., participants are asked to accomplish activities they could encounter in everyday life.

Most forget what they were supposed to do.

UNI staff stand nearby, ready to give reminders. But they also give a warning: They will respond as if they have already been asked dozens of times.

Often, those undergoing the simulation end up milling about the house, looking confused in their goggles, headphones and gloves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24w86G_0fi7cX0300

"I think the biggest thing I learned is just the importance of giving people grace," UNI social work major Hannah Kelley said after a simulation recently. "You don’t know what’s going on in their head or with them physically. You can only see what you can see about another person."

More: Report: Up to 18% of adults over 60 have early stages of memory loss, cognitive problems

Much of the 40-minute simulation is spent sitting on patterned living room couches, debriefing. If it's confusing for people in the simulation to walk about the house, Eshbaugh pointed out, imagine having dementia and trying to hold a conversation.

In explaining memory loss, she said to imagine there is an older man who keeps packing a bag of clothes, saying he and his wife are going to Nebraska.

But he can't drive, and his wife died 10 years ago.

One option is to tell him the truth. But doing so will revive the pain of that reality, just to be forgotten minutes later.

A better option is what Eshbaugh calls "therapeutic fibbing," more commonly known as "validation therapy." The respondent will play along and redirect the conversation. Something like, "Oh shoot, we forgot to tell you your car is in the shop. Could we postpone for a week?"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Na73U_0fi7cX0300

To have that conversation with anybody who has dementia, Eshbaugh said she would begin 6 feet away and introduce herself by name. Once recognized, she would move in to 3 feet.

That's because dementia alters spatial awareness. Entering someone's personal space too quickly or indirectly can be shocking; someone's face can appear broken into pieces, like a puzzle that is hard to put back together.

Even a touch on the shoulder as a greeting could be alarming, because a brain with dementia struggles to interpret physical touch and texture the way it previously could.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08qMcT_0fi7cX0300

It's why a flu shot could feel like a knife stabbing the arm, or nothing at all. The Iowa winter could feel balmy against bare skin. Water in a scalding bathtub could feel lukewarm. A gooey brownie could feel like sandpaper, and a cotton sweatshirt could feel constricting and itchy.

Many participants are surprised to learn how much dementia goes beyond memory loss, said Carly Spies, one of the UNI students who helps run the simulation.

The 22-year-old, who is pursing a double major in communication disorders and gerontology, said there's a lot of life to live after a diagnosis, especially with the right knowledge.

"I think that's the really cool thing, is people walk away (from the house) with more confidence in helping people with dementia," Spies said.

'It's hard to make those years great': Program prepares young people to care for older generations

UNI senior Olivia Clark said it's not always easy to watch people experience the simulation. Often, she sees caregivers realize they should change their behavior.

"That can be difficult," said Clark, 22. "But for the most part, even those difficult conversations are uplifting in a sense, because they’re coming together and having an understanding about something they didn’t previously.”

Clark once planned to major in graphic design. Then her grandfather, who had Alzheimer's, died last summer.

“My mom has a lot of siblings, and watching a family of seven navigate that was kind of challenging for me. And that’s when I became aware about the lack of resources available to the aging population," she said.

Now she's going into long-term care administration, one of the tracks within UNI's gerontology major. She said it's hard to listen to people talk about the age they think is "old," or become afraid of spending their later years in an assisted living facility.

"I would like to be a part of that change; addressing those issues," she said. "As a society, because we see it that way, it's hard to make those years great."

More: Scientists are studying blood tests for dementia: 'A new era of diagnosis for Alzheimer's disease'

Eshbaugh runs the gerontology program with that in mind. She wants to see culture shift away from older adults being "served" to being part of a community.

"Because when we just say, 'You're here and we take care of you,' what that does is it takes away their sense of purpose and their sense of meaning," Eshbaugh said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04jGfw_0fi7cX0300

Much of that culture change needs to come from educating staff who work directly with older populations, she said. Lack of proper education is a disservice to the staff — they aren't being prepared to thrive in their jobs, driving turnover — as well as the people whom they care for.

"If you see different faces in and out, particularly if you're someone who has dementia, that's traumatizing and confusing," she said.

UNI's gerontology program awarded 120 majors from 2011 to 2021.

"I'm not focused on whether my future nursing home administrators can name off every part of the brain and how it's impacted by Alzheimer's," Eshbaugh said. "But they need to know how to interact with someone who has Alzheimer's."

More than half of gerontology students don't end up working in an assisted living facility, Eshbaugh said.

There is a wide field of jobs within the growing industry that many don't realize exist, she said, such as working in programs that help older people travel, or creating technology that helps them stay in a home longer, for example.

"My program is not going to qualify you to take someone to the bathroom," she said. "This is a program where you are given leadership skills to change the field, and change the culture of aging."

Cleo Krejci covers education for the Iowa City Press-Citizen. You can reach her at ckrejci@press-citizen.com .

This article originally appeared on Iowa City Press-Citizen: 'Change the culture of aging': What you can learn about dementia inside a Cedar Falls house

Comments / 0

Related
98.1 KHAK

15 Iowa Restaurants on the Water That You Can Visit This Summer

We may not have as many bodies of water as Minnesota or Michigan, but that doesn't mean we can't enjoy the ones we have!. If you're looking to have some food or drinks out on a patio by the water this summer, there are quite a few places here in Iowa that you can check out! Whether you're traveling over to Arnolds Park and Lake Okoboji, or just looking to take a little day trip somewhere in Eastern Iowa on the Mississippi River, you have options.
IOWA STATE
KCAU 9 News

Iowa non-profit caught in book censorship controversy

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — The fight over what kinds of books students can read has caused tension among school boards and legislation to be drafted by Iowa lawmakers. It’s an issue our state has primarily seen at the high school level but a non-profit organization whose sole mission is to get more books in […]
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Iowa City, IA
Health
City
Cedar Falls, IA
Local
Iowa Health
City
Iowa City, IA
KEYC

Iowa family set to make Family Feud debut Friday night

FOREST CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – An Iowa family is getting the chance of a lifetime. The Mielke’s will compete on the big screen in one of America’s favorite game shows Friday night: Family Feud. “Now from the experience, we figured out it was much easier to figure...
IOWA STATE
iowapublicradio.org

Virtual reality, a suspicious death and a Coralville retirement home at the center of a new novel

From their rooms in a facility in Coralville, elderly residents relive their favorite moments through a video game called "The World of Pondside." But things take a dangerous and mysterious turn when the game's creator winds up dead, leaving suspicion, confusion and frustration behind as the residents try to figure out what happened and how to get back into the world of their beloved game.
CORALVILLE, IA
K92.3

Iowans Are Great at NOT Falling for This Scam

No one should ever fall for a scam. After the 2020 derecho, there were plenty of cruel opportunists who descended on Cedar Rapids and surrounding communities, preying on people in need. These are the types of scams we're often warned to try hard to avoid. But another type of scam...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids family waits for remains to be found

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The family of Erik Spaw, the driver of a submerged truck found in the Cedar River, is still waiting for his remains to be found. Spaw’s family members have posted flyers in the area of Ellis Road NW. That’s where Spaw was last seen May 6th driving between work sites. His truck was recovered from the river May 7th.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Culture Change#Blood Test#Uni
iheart.com

Mercy-Cedar Rapids Names New President, CEO

(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- The Board of Trustees at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids has selected Timothy Quinn, MD, as its next President & CEO, effective January 1, 2023. Dr. Quinn will replace Timothy Charles, who is retiring at the end of 2022. “As the Board of Trustees, we...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCAU 9 News

Iowa mall getting a $90 million makeover

FORT DODGE, Iowa (WHO) — The iconic Crossroads Mall in Fort Dodge will soon be no more. The city is working on a development to remove most of the mall and replace it with a $90 million Corridor Plaza project. “We are working with ATI group on looking at how we recruit retailers and restaurants […]
FORT DODGE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Assisted Living Facilities
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
Iowa Capital Dispatch

CDC warns of rising COVID risk in Iowa

For the first time in two months, an Iowa county has a high level of community risk for COVID-19, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Poweshiek County has that distinction, due to a combination of its infection and hospitalization rates that the CDC uses to characterize the threat of infection. It […] The post CDC warns of rising COVID risk in Iowa appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
guttenbergpress.com

Historic Black Hawk Bridge to be replaced

Motorists might want to drive over, or take a look at, the historic Black Hawk Bridge at Lansing, Iowa one more time because the bridge is scheduled to be replaced and demolished in the coming years. (Photo by Ted Pennekamp)
LANSING, IA
cyclonefanatic.com

RECRUITING: Iowa State makes five-star forward Omaha Biliew’s top-four

Link Academy’s Omaha Biliew (0) dunks during the second half of the GEICO Nationals semifinal between Prolific Prep (Calif.) and Link Academy (Mo.), Friday, April 1, 2022, at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla.Link Academy defeated Prolific Prep 59-53. Iowa State has made the cut for one...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Temporary closure set for Boyson Road between Hawkeye Drive and Robins Road

HIAWATHA, Iowa (KCRG) - Starting on May 23rd, 2022, Boyson Road will be temporarily closed between Hawkeye Drive and Robins Road for three days. Officials say limited access to businesses on Boyson Court will be available while the contractor installs a new sewer line. Thru traffic should expect delays. Officials...
HIAWATHA, IA
Des Moines Business Record

NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS: Des Moines architect buys building on Grand Avenue

BTB Cooperative, located in Carroll, paid HRH Cooperative $1.3 million for property at 4755 Parkridge Ave. in Pleasant Hill, records show. The property includes a 19,427-square-foot, one-story structure built in 1976. A continuing care facility is located in the building. The property is valued at $993,000. The transaction was recorded May 2.
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa City Press-Citizen

Iowa City Press-Citizen

447
Followers
430
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

The Press-Citizen is the number one source for Iowa City breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

 http://press-citizen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy