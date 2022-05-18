ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Two children hospitalized due to baby formula shortage

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Monique Beals
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gzOpW_0fi7cKlq00

( The Hill ) — Two children were hospitalized in Tennessee this month due to the nationwide baby formula shortage, according to a Memphis hospital.

The children, both of whom had “specific dietary requirements,” were hospitalized in mid-May at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, said Mark Corkins, division chief of pediatric gastroenterology at Le Bonheur and the University of Tennessee Health Science Center.

Formula shortage: Here’s where you can find or donate milk in Alabama

“These are young children who have health conditions and special medical needs that have specific dietary requirements,” Corkins said in a statement obtained by The Hill. “Their bodies did not adapt well to the new formula type and they required treatment via IV fluids and supplemental nutrition.”

Corkins added that pediatric experts at the hospital were “making multiple substitutions throughout a child’s care to ensure that their nutritional needs are met.”

“This can be a complicated and cumbersome process and is extremely difficult for parents to navigate on their own,” he said, noting that parents should contact their child’s pediatrician in the event they have formula-related questions.

The hospitalizations come as U.S. parents have, for weeks, struggled to find baby formula products for their children. The shortage has been worsened by supply chain issues coupled with a massive recall from Abbott Nutrition, one of the top formula manufacturers.

Doctors warn about social media ‘tips’ on formula replacements

Earlier this week, Abbott announced that it had reached a deal with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to reopen the company’s Michigan factory, which was shuttered in the wake of the recall.

But even after that deal is approved, it will still take approximately six to eight weeks for the company to resume production fully and get baby formula back on the shelves.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

COVID case increase causes concern

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID cases are on the rise in Shelby County and it has given health leaders cause for concern. Dr. Shirin Mazumder at Methodist Hospital said they’re starting to see hospitalizations increase as a new variant wave sweeps through.  “We are seeing the number slowly start to creep up,” Dr. Mazumder said. Wednesday, […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Memphis, TN
Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Memphis, TN
Health
City
Memphis, TN
State
Alabama State
Local
Tennessee Health
Tennessee Lookout

This rural, red Tennessee county was a vaccine success story. Not anymore.

MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. — At a glance, it seemed like a Southern pandemic success story in a most unlikely place. A small county northeast of Chattanooga, along the twisting banks of Chickamauga Lake, for much of the past year has reported the highest covid-19 vaccination rate in Tennessee and one of the highest in the […] The post This rural, red Tennessee county was a vaccine success story. Not anymore. appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MEIGS COUNTY, TN
beckersasc.com

Tennessee physician permanently barred from prescribing schedule II and III drugs

Manchester, Tenn., physician David Florence, DO, agreed to be permanently barred from prescribing schedule II and most schedule III controlled substances, the Justice Department said May 18. Dr. Florence was alleged to have prescribed controlled substances without a legitimate medical purpose, the department said. He was also alleged to have...
MANCHESTER, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baby Formula#Abbott Nutrition#Hospital#Le Bonheur
fox17.com

Urgent call for foster parents in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — According to Youth Villages, a non-profit for children and families in Tennessee, there are almost 8,000 children in foster care in the state and the number continues to rise. Many of these children have experienced trauma due to abuse and/or neglect and are placed in custodial care. May is Foster Care Awareness Month and child welfare agencies, like Youth Villages, are stepping up their efforts to recruit foster families to provide homes for these youth.
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
wvlt.tv

Expert shares the best way to get fire ants off you and your pets

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fire ants are notorious for leaving a pretty nasty sting! It happens when the colony is trying to defend the mound after a disturbance. They bite you and then sting you with their venom when attacking, which leaves that burning sensation and swelling. Karen Vail, a...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Mighty 990

Memphis Grocery Store Shuts Down, Blames Crime

Aldi announced Thursday they will shut down their store located on Lamar Avenue because of crime. “We do not take the closing of this location lightly,” a spokesperson for the grocery store chain said. “Our decision was based on several factors, including repeated burglaries, property damage and poor sales performance. Out of concern for our employees and customers, keeping this store open was no longer a sustainable option. Our employees will continue to work at one of our other ALDI locations in the immediate area.”
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy