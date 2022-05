WALLA WALLA COUNTY, Wash. (TCD) -- A missing mom of three who has been presumed dead for months was found buried in a sleeping bag under leaves. Thirty-year-old Yanira Cedillos was reported missing Friday, March 4, to the Moses Lake Police Department. The night prior, she had gone out to celebrate her birthday with some friends when her ex-boyfriend, Juan Gastelum, allegedly started calling and texting her asking what she was doing and who she was with.

