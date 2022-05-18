ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth, WI

PLYMOUTH TO SELECT NEW CITY ADMINISTRATOR/UTILITIES MANAGER

By Kevin Zimmermann
b93radio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Plymouth City Council is poised to possibly select a new City Administrator and Utilities Manager on Thursday. The...

b93radio.com

Comments / 0

Related
oshkoshexaminer.com

In awkward session, Oshkosh school board discusses future of historic Merrill site

The Oshkosh Area School District is inching closer to a decision on what to do with the building that houses the 121-year-old Merrill Elementary School. School board President Bob Poeschl, neighborhood residents, preservationists and some local developers want to explore the idea of maintaining part of the New York Avenue school complex for housing.
OSHKOSH, WI
discoverhometown.com

Germantown School District superintendent submits resignation

Germantown School District Superintendent Brett Stousland (pictured) has submitted his resignation to the Germantown School Board, according to information from the packet for the May 23 Germantown School Board meeting. “Dr. Brett Stousland also submitted a letter of resignation effective June 30, 2022. He was hired in the spring of...
GERMANTOWN, WI
seehafernews.com

Local Legislator Announces He’s Running For Re-election

“It’s just been an honor to serve the people in the 25th Assembly District over the past 10 years and I have some work to continue.”. With that, Republican Paul Tittl of Manitowoc has announced he’s officially running for a sixth two-year term to represent the 25th Assembly District in Madison.
MADISON, WI
b93radio.com

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY NOW HAS MEDIUM LEVEL OF COVID-19 ACTIVITY

After enjoying an extended period of low activity, newly-released COVID-19 data from the Centers for Disease Control has Sheboygan County experiencing a “Medium” level of community transmission. Manitowoc and Calumet are the only neighboring counties remaining low, while Ozaukee and Washington Counties have reached a high level of...
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Plymouth, WI
Plymouth, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Small Business Announces Closure

A small business in Manitowoc has announced that they are closing its doors soon. Workingman’s Friend went to Facebook to say that they would be permanently closed in the next couple of weeks. They cited the combination of the stress brought on by the pandemic, followed by the road...
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Huge industrial building coming to Wrightstown

WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) — A massive new industrial building is headed to the Village of Wrightstown. “This is a huge deal for Wrightstown,” said Village Administrator Travis Coenen. “It truly shows how innovative as a small community we are.”. What is currently a giant plot of land...
WRIGHTSTOWN, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Covered Bridge Pedestrian Bridge is closed

TOWN OF CEDARBURG — The Covered Bridge Pedestrian Bridge has been immediately closed to all traffic following the discovery of a large crack on one of the bridge’s trusses. Wisconsin Department of Transportation Bridge Inspectors have determined that no one should use the bridge at this time. The...
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI
captimes.com

Potential demolition of Nau-Ti-Gal is on hold

A proposed development at the site of the current Nau-Ti-Gal restaurant just outside of Madison’s far north side in Westport is on hold. LZ Ventures, a local development company, has proposed a redevelopment of 5360 Westport Road where the Nau-Ti-Gal currently sits and is temporarily closed for business. The development would demolish the Nau-Ti-Gal and construct a six-story high-rise apartment complex in its place.
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Plymouth City Council#A Committee Of The Whole
radioplusinfo.com

5-19-22 former wisconsin governor thompson questions hiring of new uw-madison chancellor

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Former four-term Wisconsin Gov. Tommy Thompson is questioning the hiring of a law school dean from California to run the flagship University of Wisconsin-Madison campus, saying he hoped she does not bring a “California philosophy” with her. Thompson, a Republican, finished a 21-month stint at UW System president this spring. He said that he was surprised that the UW Board of Regents hired Jennifer Mnookin to serve as UW-Madison chancellor. She’s the dean of the University of California, Los Angeles, law school. Mnookin on Tuesday said during a news conference that she was willing to meet with Republican critics, who have characterized her as a liberal radical.
WISCONSIN STATE
wortfm.org

The State of COVID in Dane County

Yesterday, 270 new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in Dane County, with 47 people currently hospitalized from the virus. As we enter the third summer of the pandemic, as well as the county’s second month without a mask mandate, WORT producer Nate Wegehaupt spoke with Morgan Finke with Public Health Madison and Dane County to learn more about the current COVID situation.
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘This isn’t Batman:’ Judge gives Vos chance to avoid contempt with Gableman records

A judge saus the investigator hired by Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to look into the 2020 election appears to have “gone rogue” and “run amok” in refusing to comply with the state’s open records law. Dane County Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn on Thursday gave the Republican Vos “one last chance” to seek records requested from investigator Michael Gableman before she fines Vos for contempt. Vos a year ago hired Gableman with $676,000 in taxpayer money to investigate the election won by President Joe Biden. Vos paused the investigation last month, pending the outcome of various lawsuits.
DANE COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
pleasantviewrealty.com

619 End Ct, Sheboygan, WI, USA

Excellent area ½ block from Grant School. Newer roof, windows, siding & trim. Outside is done. Inside upgraded elect, separate newer water heaters/separate newer furnaces. One water meter. 2 sheds, parking= 4+ cars, & room to build a garage. Shared driveway. Full basement with walkout. Ramp to lower included. Upper has 1 bdrm, 2nd is walkthru to bath, sunny kitchen & living room, large expandable attic, new vinyl plank floors throughout, & new HE furnace in unit. Includes stove/fridge. This apartment is small but super cute. Lower has been vacated. There are 2 bedrooms plus an extra (office, closet, den, pantry), large kitchen with lots of cabinets, includes stove/fridge, lots of room in the bright LR & DR. Previous rent in lower $680. Current upper lease ends September but tenant would be willing to break. With some elbow grease lower rents could be 800/700=1500 not a bad return for the price.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Fireman’s Park vandalized for third time in 2022, changes coming

CAMPBELLSPORT, Wis. (WFRV) – Changes are coming to the bathrooms at a park in Fond du Lac County after the women’s bathrooms were vandalized. According to the Campbellsport Fire Department, the women’s bathrooms were vandalized at Fireman’s Park. This is reportedly the third time in 2022 that the park has been vandalized.
CAMPBELLSPORT, WI
seehafernews.com

Sheboygan Roadway Closed This Morning

A small stretch of roadway will be closed this morning in Sheboygan. Crews from the Forestry Division will be on North 25th Street between Seamann and Superior Avenues to remove a dying tree starting at 9:00 this morning. They will be on hand until around noon, and motorists are being...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
milwaukeemag.com

This Beloved Milwaukee County Parks Golf Course Won’t Reopen

A local golfer shares his disappointment in the permanent closure of his favorite course. For the last several years, Anthony Totoraitis would hustle to the Doyne Park Golf Course on Milwaukee’s west side nearly every day on his work lunch break to play a quick round on the nine-hole layout.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin students recognized in first-ever signing day for apprenticeships

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Stateline Manufacturing Alliance held its first-ever signing day Thursday to recognize southern Wisconsin students choosing a pathway in the trades. Thirteen students from different area high schools were selected for apprenticeships in an “earn and learn” model, which allows them to work full-time learning a trade while also taking college classes that are paid for by their employer. Stateline Manufacturing Alliance explained that the goal of the event is to match students’ skills and career interests with local partners to meet the growing workforce need.
WISCONSIN STATE
b93radio.com

BADGER INSTITUTE: LAKELAND COLLEGE RETURNS MIXED “BANG FOR THE BUCK”

With retail price tuitions at several of Wisconsin’s private universities topping $50,000 a year, results matter. A report assembled by the free market-oriented Badger Institute may help select the school that does the best job of moving graduates up the economic ladder. Sheboygan County’s only private university, Lakeland College,...
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Former Oconomowoc Kmart undergoing remodeling

OCONOMOWOC — The former Kmart building at 1450 Summit Avenue is undergoing remodeling before Sendik’s Food Market moves in this fall. OCONOMOWOC — A Sendik’s Food Market is slated to open in Oconomowoc later this year at the Olympia Fields development on Summit Avenue. Jason Gallo,...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
pleasantviewrealty.com

164 South Lake Street, Elkhart Lake, WI, USA

Immerse yourself in the hustle & bustle of downtown Elkhart Lake from this gorgeous property on S Lake Street! Homes like this don’t come around often. 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, ample storage, & an incredible front porch, this home offers everything you’d want in a primary or second home. Original hardwood floors throughout with a bright & cheery living/dining combination, large foyer, functional kitchen, & full bath on the main level. 4 bedrooms & an updated bath with in-floor heat & tile shower on the 2nd level. The primary bedroom offers a large sunroom overlooking Lake Street & there’s an additional airing porch on the back side of the home. Walk-up attic & large basement offer potential for future living space. Detached garage, storage shed, & low maintenance yard! Don’t miss it!
ELKHART LAKE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy