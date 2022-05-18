ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket races sunrise to launch Starlink internet satellites

By Emre Kelly, Florida Today
 2 days ago

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket raced against sunrise early Wednesday, taking dozens of internet satellites to orbit from Kennedy Space Center just as the day's first light began to intensify.

The 6:59 a.m. EDT liftoff from pad 39A, the first of two back-to-back launches this week, marked the 48th mission for SpaceX's Starlink constellation of satellites that beam internet connectivity to the ground. The 53 satellites packed into the payload fairing will spend the coming weeks slowly raising their orbits to a final destination of about 350 miles above Earth.

After a flight toward the northeast, the rocket's first stage also completed a successful landing on the Shortfall of Gravitas drone ship. SpaceX has recovered boosters 121 times since the first in December 2015.

If it can sustain the current pace, SpaceX could have 3,000 operational Starlink satellites in orbit before the end of the year.

More: What was in the sky? SpaceX rocket launch creates 'space jellyfish'

At neighboring Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, meanwhile, a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket is slated to boost Boeing's Starliner capsule on an uncrewed mission to the International Space Station. Liftoff from Launch Complex 41 is set for 6:54 p.m. EDT Thursday.

If it flies on time, it will mean just 36 hours elapsed between SpaceX and ULA's missions.

Thursday's flight marks the second demonstration for Starliner, one of two capsules selected by NASA to take astronauts to the ISS after the space shuttle program retired in 2011. SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule was also chosen.

Starliner's flight is a re-do of a December 2019 attempt that failed to reach the ISS due to a mix of software and hardware issues. Boeing opted to pay out of its own pocket for a second demo mission, known as Orbital Flight Test 2, that could pave the way for astronauts to fly the capsule for the first time late this year or early next year.

Weather for Atlas V's liftoff, according to a Space Force forecast issued Wednesday, is expected to be about 70% "go."

For the latest, visit floridatoday.com/launchschedule .

Contact Emre Kelly at aekelly@floridatoday.com or 321-242-3715. Follow him on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram at @EmreKelly.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket races sunrise to launch Starlink internet satellites

CNET

Every Major Space Event in 2022: NASA's Moon Mission, SpaceX Launches, Meteor Showers and More

The year 2021 was historic for space exploration. In just 365 days, we witnessed the genesis of trailblazing achievements such as the launch of the James Webb Space Telescope, SpaceX's Inspiration 4, which remarkably sent civilians into outer space, and the applause-filled sendoff of NASA's planetary defense prototype, DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test), to name just a few.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Ars Technica

After losing contact with its helicopter, NASA put the entire Mars mission on hold

The achievement of powered flight on another world is one of the great spaceflight feats of the last decade. Since its first brief hop on April 19, 2021, the Mars Ingenuity helicopter has subsequently made an additional 27 flights, traveling nearly 7 km across the surface of the red planet and scouting ahead of NASA's Perseverance rover. It has wildly exceeded the expectations and hopes of its scientists and engineers.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
Salon

Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
ASTRONOMY
IFLScience

NASA Reveals What The First Mission To Send Two Astronauts To Mars May Look Like

NASA has formally started the process of envisaging the first crewed missions to Mars, including soliciting input from academics and international and industry partners in addition to their own staff. “We will develop this blueprint, and practice it on the Moon, with the goal of demonstrating it on Mars,” said NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy in a recent high-level workshop.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Shuttle#Starlink#Rocket#Kennedy Space Center#Spacex Falcon#United Launch Alliance
News On 6

Wreckage On Mars Captured By NASA's Ingenuity Helicopter

It's an eerie scene: A desolate Martian landscape, completely empty, save for the wreckage of what appears to be an alien spacecraft. And it was all captured by a tiny helicopter flying overhead. NASA's Ingenuity helicopter, the first to fly on another planet, has beamed back some of the most...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

Virgin Orbit will launch military satellites for National Reconnaissance Office and UK on milestone flight

The U.S. National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) will launch a joint mission with the United Kingdom's Ministry of Defence on Virgin Orbit's first-ever launch from the UK. The collaboration will see the government military organizations working together on two "Prometheus 2" cubesats, which will launch among nine international rideshares from Spaceport Cornwall (in coastal southwestern England) as soon as summertime.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
scitechdaily.com

NASA’s InSight Records Monster Quake on Mars – The Largest Ever Detected on Another Planet

Estimated to be magnitude 5, the quake is the strongest ever detected on another planet. NASA’s InSight Mars lander has detected the largest quake ever observed on another planet: an estimated magnitude 5 temblor that occurred on May 4, 2022, the 1,222nd Martian day, or sol, of the mission. This adds to the catalog of more than 1,313 quakes InSight has detected since landing on Mars in November 2018. The biggest quake previously recordedwas an estimated magnitude 4.2 detected on August 25, 2021.
ASTRONOMY
CNET

See the ISS, a Spacecraft and a Blazing Meteor in One Incredible Video

The Axiom-1 mission -- the first fully private crew to visit the International Space Station -- splashed down on Earth on board a SpaceX Crew Dragon on April 26. During that return journey, a camera meant to track meteors caught sight of the spacecraft, the ISS and a blazing fireball all at the same time. Wow.
ASTRONOMY
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
CNET

NASA Shares Endgame Plans for Power-Starved Mars InSight Lander

This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. NASA's InSight lander has illuminated the interior of Mars, recorded marsquakes and outlived its primary mission. The accomplished machine is now heading into its final days, as dust continues to clog its solar panels. On Tuesday, NASA laid out an expected timeline for InSight's finale.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
americanmilitarynews.com

NASA, Boeing to launch uncrewed test flight to space station

NASA and Boeing are targeting next Thursday, May 19, to launch Boeing Orbital Flight Test-2 (OFT-2) to the International Space Station (ISS), Trend reports citing Xinhua. Scheduled to launch at 6:54 p.m. EDT, OFT-2 is the second uncrewed flight for Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner spacecraft as part of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

'For All Mankind' season 3 trailer sets up three-way space race to Mars

A three-way race to Mars is set to lift off next month with the return of the critically-acclaimed "For All Mankind" and Apple TV Plus has your first extended look. The alternate space history series, which last season topped multiple lists as the best show of the year, is set to launch with the first of 10 new episodes on June 10. On Monday (May 16), Apple TV Plus released the trailer for the third season, which again sees the series jump ahead nearly 10 years, this time picking up in the early 1990s with all eyes set on reaching the Red Planet first.
ASTRONOMY
Ars Technica

Starliner successfully launches, reaches a stable orbit [Updated]

At the appointed time on Thursday evening, the Atlas V rocket carrying the Starliner spacecraft lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. After the rocket dropped the Starliner spacecraft off at an altitude of 181 km, the spacecraft's on-board propulsion system took over, raising Starliner into a stable, circular orbit.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
International Business Times

Boeing's Starliner Space Capsule Launched On Key Test Flight To Orbit

Boeing's new Starliner capsule was launched Thursday on a do-over uncrewed test flight bound for the International Space Station, aiming to deliver the company a much-needed success after more than two years of delays and costly engineering setbacks. The gumdrop-shaped CST-100 Starliner blasted off shortly before 7 p.m. EDT (2300...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
