Ohio health officials give COVID-19 update Wednesday

By Joe Clark
 2 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health provided an update on COVID-19 in the state as cases are once again increasing.

ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff was joined by Dr. Joe Gastaldo, medical director of infectious diseases with OhioHealth during the 10 a.m. news conference. Vanderhoff recapped the state’s latest COVID-19 data, noting that while the virus persists in Ohio, the current case totals are a fraction of what they were in January.

“Some of this is because fewer people are now getting tested, or they’re not reporting their test results, that is certainly a factor,” Vanderhoff said. “But even taking that into account, it’s clear from looking at the numbers that we’re still doing well when it comes to the volume of severe disease we’re dealing with.”

Parent, doctor encouraged by FDA COVID-19 booster approval for children

Last Thursday , Ohio was averaging about 2,281 new coronavirus cases, according to the latest data released by the ODH. That’s the highest rate since Feb. 22, and up 36% over the previous week.

The latest coronavirus case data is scheduled to be released Thursday at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 3

