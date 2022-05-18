Sedalia Parks And Rec Offers Sensory Friendly Play Times

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Early Wednesday morning, Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was failing to maintain its lane in the area of South State Fair Boulevard and West 16th Street. Officers made contact with the driver, and detected the odor of intoxicants. During the course of the investigation, it was determined the driver was intoxicated. Bennett J. Hager, 23, of Fulton, was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated. Hager was transported to the Sedalia Police Department, where he provided a breath sample that showed his BAC to be above 0.08. Hager was issued a Uniform Traffic Ticket for DWI with a court date, and then released.
