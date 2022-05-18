ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedalia, MO

Sedalia Parks And Rec Offers Sensory Friendly Play Times

By Rebehka Cramer
KIX 105.7
KIX 105.7
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I know when we think of summertime, a lot of us think of the simple joys of playing at the park when we were kids. For a lot of kids out there, though, playtime isn't easy.For some kids, it can be hard to play in environments with bright lights, loud noises,...

kxkx.com

Comments / 0

Related
KIX 105.7

Cole Camp’s Main Street Cucina Closes Forever

In a post on their Facebook page yesterday Main Street Cucina announced the permanent closure of the restaurant, which served Italian food Monday and Tuesday from 4:30 PM - 8:30 PM in the same space as The German Table uses on Friday and Saturday Night. Sam, the owner of The...
COLE CAMP, MO
KIX 105.7

Amazing Activities Like Swimming, Gaming and More at ‘Burg Camp

Summertime is almost here, and Warrensburg has its Quest Summer Day Camp in session from May 26 to August 19. There are three groups for the camp all based on your kid's grade level. If you're thinking of sending your kids to a week, or multiple weeks of the camp, you'll want to attend the Warrensburg Parks and Recreation informational meeting on the camp.
WARRENSBURG, MO
KIX 105.7

Sandwich Lovers Need To Check Out This Hidden Gem In Columbia

In my time living in Missouri and learning more about the state, it seems to have a lot of General Stores. I Googled what a 'General Store' was defined as. A general merchant store is a rural or small-town store that carries a general line of merchandise. It carries a broad selection of merchandise, sometimes in a small space, where people from the town and surrounding rural areas come to purchase all their general goods. You might not expect to find one in Columbia Missouri with a population of over 120,000 people. But that is where you will find Pierpont General Store.
COLUMBIA, MO
KIX 105.7

Graphic Resource Wins Bid To Print Park Program Guides

The Sedalia Park Board met for six minutes on May 12 at the Heckart Community Center for their monthly meeting. Not present were Parks & Rec Executive Director Amy Epple and Board Member Roy Ponyter. Chairman Jerry Case was in charge of the meeting. One bid was awarded to Graphic...
SEDALIA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sedalia, MO
Sedalia, MO
Lifestyle
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
KIX 105.7

Downtown Sedalia Pavilion Officially Open

The Sedalia Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday for the new Furnell Pavilion, located at 2nd and Ohio in downtown Sedalia. About 100 people showed up for the event at noon, and after a few brief speeches, gathered behind a long, red ribbon while it was sliced in tow by David Furnell and Erica Eisenmenger of Furnell Companies. Several City and County officials attended the event as well.
SEDALIA, MO
KIX 105.7

City of Sedalia Completes TRIM Grant

The City of Sedalia received a Tree Resource Improvement and Maintenance (TRIM) Grant through the Missouri Department of Conservation. The grant provided funds for completion of a partial tree re-inventory along certain street right-of-ways and on public property, such as public parks. The results of this project help the city to better understand its urban forest’s composition, structure, and tree maintenance needs; plan for both short-term and long-term resource allocation; develop risk management strategies; and enable the City to promote the economic, environmental, and social benefits its trees provide to the community.
SEDALIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Developmental Delays#Brain Injuries#The Sedalia Parks And Rec
KIX 105.7

Why Is My Pizza Burned and Where Are My Fries?

I've recently had a rash of unsatisfying experiences with Warrensburg's fast food and casual dining restaurants. It seems like almost anywhere I order from, my order is in some way messed up. And even ordering it on the app doesn't seem to help. It's not one restaurant either. It's a bunch of them.
WARRENSBURG, MO
KIX 105.7

The Missouri State Fair Brings ‘Small Town USA’ Singer To Sedalia

This will be the first year I will be a part of the Missouri State Fair. After seeing who has been booked for the fair, I am getting excited. I am a big fan of Trace Adkins, Lonestar, Sam Hunt, ZZ Top, and Tesla. I think that is a decent lineup. You can add another country star to the lineup, and he will be set to perform Aug 20th.
SEDALIA, MO
KIX 105.7

Central Bank of Sedalia’s Unsung Hero for April – Emily Kullman

Every month, we ask you to nominate a person here in town (or in West Central Missouri) who's helping how they can to make other's lives better. It doesn't have to be someone that's spending a lot of money, but someone that's just doing good things because they like to help others. That's what our latest Unsung Hero does! Let's get to know Emily. Emily is from Cole Camp. Here's what her nominator, Kirsty Schultz had to say:
SEDALIA, MO
KIX 105.7

Warrensburg Mystery: Is Mazzio’s Closing Down?

There's a mystery about what's happening to the Mazzio's Restaurant location in Warrensburg. Posts and comments on Mazzio's Warrensburg Facebook page would indicate that the restaurant is indeed closing, however, details are rather sketchy and unofficial. And to be clear the posts are by customers or employees of the business. Not any official post from the restaurant.
WARRENSBURG, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Facebook
KIX 105.7

‘Body Like A Backroad’ Country Star To Play Missouri State Fair!

When I was living in Columbia from 2014-1018, I had an opportunity to see Kip Moore headline a show at the University of Missouri. He opening act, just happened to be a then, newcomer names Sam Hunt. The ladies went crazy for Sam. He was a nice performer and when 'Leave The Night On' , 'Take Your Time' and 'House Party' were released, he became a superstar. He has a chart topper currently with his song '23' and also because he and his wife have been estranged and they are expecting their first child. They seem to have worked out their problems, and you can click HERE for that story.
COLUMBIA, MO
KIX 105.7

A Fast Food Joint In Warrensburg Is Now Closing On Tuesdays

A popular fast food place in Warrensburg is now closed on Tuesdays due to staffing shortages. The fast-food place that's closing on Tuesdays? Fazoli's. I noticed a printed note on Fazoli's letterhead taped to the order box in the drive-thru while going to pick up some dinner on Sunday evening. The note says:
WARRENSBURG, MO
KIX 105.7

Go Through Your Pantry To Stamp Out Hunger This Saturday

Well, guys, you probably saw the little blue bag in your mailbox last weekend, just like I did. I wanted to take a second though and really encourage you to think about donating some food or money to the Stamp Out Hunger Campaign this weekend. Darren White with the Food Bank of West Central Missouri talked about how it works and how it's important for all of us to do our bit.
SEDALIA, MO
KIX 105.7

Liberty Park Bridge Closed for Repairs

The historic bridge in Liberty Park is now closed for repairs. Thie repair work is expected to take several weeks. "For your safety, please stay away from the repair site so that work can be completed in a timely manner," the City of Sedalia said Thursday afternoon. "We apologize for any convenience during this time. We look forward to reopening the bridge area as soon.
LIBERTY, MO
KIX 105.7

Main & Missouri Traffic Signals To Be Repaired Tuesday

On Tuesday, May 17 beginning at 7 a.m. and continuing through 5 p.m., the traffic signals at the intersection of West Main Street and South Missouri Avenue will be out of service for repairs, according to a press release from the City of Sedalia Friday afternoon. Temporary stop signs will...
SEDALIA, MO
KIX 105.7

First Responders in Pettis County Honored by Noonday Optimist Club

Seven outstanding first responders who work in Pettis County were recognized Thursday night during a Respect For Law banquet held at the Sedalia Country Club. Event organizer and Secretary-Treasurer for the Noonday Optimist Club Jason Myers said that the annual event honors first responders, and that each agency's commander selects their winner and names are then submitted to Myers.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KIX 105.7

Sedalia Police Reports For May 18, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Early Wednesday morning, Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was failing to maintain its lane in the area of South State Fair Boulevard and West 16th Street. Officers made contact with the driver, and detected the odor of intoxicants. During the course of the investigation, it was determined the driver was intoxicated. Bennett J. Hager, 23, of Fulton, was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated. Hager was transported to the Sedalia Police Department, where he provided a breath sample that showed his BAC to be above 0.08. Hager was issued a Uniform Traffic Ticket for DWI with a court date, and then released.
SEDALIA, MO
KIX 105.7

Fallen Peace Officers Remembered at SPD Ceremony

The Sedalia Police Department observed National Police Week with a Peace Officer Memorial Ceremony Sunday at 5 p.m., in the parking lot of the SPD, 300 West 3rd. The 20-minute ceremony featured a 21-gun salute by the SPD's Honor Guard and a proclamation by Sedalia Mayor Andrew Dawson. Rank and...
SEDALIA, MO
KIX 105.7

KIX 105.7

Sedalia, MO
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

105.7 KIX plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy