Half of President Biden’s Twitter followers are fake

By John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
 2 days ago

An audience research tool, Sparktoro, recently revealed in an audit that half of President Biden’s followers on Twitter are fake.

According to Newsweek , SparkToro found that 49.3 percent of accounts following the official @POTUS Twitter account are “fake followers.”

Sparktoro allegedly used analysis from location issues, default profile images, and new users to get their data.

The @Potus account has 22.2 million followers.

Recently, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who is in the process of buying Twitter, expressed concern over fake accounts on Twitter and claims his 44 billion dollar deal is held up over the fake profiles.

