Danville, VA

Man facing murder charge in connection with Tuesday shooting in Danville

By Colleen Guerry
 2 days ago

UPDATE 6:51 a.m. (5/18/22): The Danville Police Department continues to ask for the community’s help tracking down a wanted man — who may be armed — following Tuesday morning’s deadly shooting at an apartment complex.

According to authorities, 24-year-old Andrew Jovanni Menjivar has officially been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Brandon Alexander Gore in the 1500 block of Richmond Boulevard on Tuesday, May 17.

The department announced on Wednesday, May 18 that investigators no longer believe Menjivar is on foot in the area where the homicide took place or nearby neighborhoods.

Police say Menjivar has a reported address in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and associations in other areas, including Greensboro, North Carolina.

Deputies arrest man after domestic incident in Pulaski Co.

According to officials, Menjivar was armed when he left the apartment complex, so he may still be armed. Therefore, if you see him or know where he is, you are urged not to confront him. Instead, call 911 and share his location with law enforcement.

The department tells WFXR News that is still an active homicide investigation, but no other suspects are being sought or believed to be involved in this incident.

If you have any information about Manjivar’s whereabouts or about Tuesday morning’s homicide, you are asked to contact the Danville Police Department by calling patrol at 434-799-6510, calling investigations at 434-799-6508, calling 911, calling Crime stoppers at 434-793-0000, or using social media. Information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case will be eligible for a cash reward.

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Authorities are trying to track down a person of interest — who may be armed — following a Tuesday morning shooting at a Danville apartment complex that left one man dead.

According to the Danville Police Department officers responded to an apartment complex in the 1500 block of Richmond Boulevard just after 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 17 for a call about a man being shot outside of an apartment.

Police say they found a 29-year-old Danville man with a fatal gunshot wound in the breezeway of the K building. This man’s identity will not be shared until his next-of-kin is notified.

Man arrested for murder, other charges in Halifax Co.

Authorities tell WFXR News they have identified the person of interest in this case as 24-year-old Andrew Jovanni Menjivar. Police believe Menjivar left the apartment complex on foot, still in possession of a handgun, while wearing a white tank top.

Members of the department are currently searching for Menjivar, even bringing in a K9 that is trained for tracking. Meanwhile, crime scene units and investigators are actively working the scene of the homicide.

“The early investigation shows the deceased and the suspect were acquaintance’s and this was not a random act, nor does it have any gang related nexus,” the Danville Police Department said in a statement.

TRACKING CRIME ACROSS VIRGINIA

While police say they do not know about any direct threat to the public, you are urged to call 911 and avoid direct contact if you see Menjivar because he may still be armed.

If you have any information about Manjivar’s whereabouts or about Tuesday morning’s homicide, you are asked to contact the Danville Police Department by calling patrol at 434-799-6510, calling investigations at 434-799-6508, calling 911, calling Crime stoppers at 434-793-0000, or using social media.

Related
WFXR

No criminal charges in deadly ‘self-defense’ shooting in Danville

UPDATE 2:29 p.m.: Danville officials announced Wednesday that a man will not face any criminal charges after he reportedly shot and killed another man in self-defense at an apartment complex in mid-April. The Commonwealth’s Attorney for the City of Danville, Michael Newman, says a manslaughter indictment was presented to the grand jury, but they did […]
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

Criminal charges dropped in deadly Danville apartment complex shooting

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Commonwealth Attorney’s Office is releasing the video that led a grand jury to drop all criminal charges Wednesday in a deadly shooting. Shafi Yassin Rasheed, 20, was shot and killed at Cardinal Village Apartments on a Saturday afternoon last month. Authorities say the...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Grand jury says no to charges in Danville shooting death

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A grand jury says there’s not enough evidence for charges to be filed against a man who shot another man to death in Danville in April. Shafi Yassin Rasheed, 20, was shot at an apartment complex April 16. Police said the shooter cited self defense and cooperated with the investigation, handing over his gun.
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

Grand jury declines to proceed with criminal charges in fatal Danville shooting

DANVILLE, Va. – A grand jury has decided not to move forward with criminal charges in a fatal shooting that happened in Danville last month. The shooting happened at Cardinal Villages Apartments in the 600 block of Edmonds Street on April 16, according to police. Authorities said 20-year-old Shafi Yassin Rasheed was shot by a 21-year-old man who has not been identified.
DANVILLE, VA
rrspin.com

Two face accessory counts in February shooting death

Two people tied to a man charged in a February 17 shooting death in Weldon have been charged as accessories — one after the fact of murder and the other before the fact. Halifax County Sheriff’s Office Captain Joseph Sealey would not elaborate on the new charges which were filed Tuesday.
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
FOX8 News

High Point police officer ‘wins’ dance-off

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A High Point police officer feels that he emerged victorious in this dance-off with a young man. The video features Officer Shackleton with the High Point Police Department. Shackleton says that a group of teens approached him in a parking lot while he was doing paperwork and asked him to […]
HIGH POINT, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSLS

Police searching for man charged with second-degree murder

The Danville Police Department is seeking public help in locating a man who has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 29-year-old man. Andrew Jovanni Menjivar, 24, has been charged after Brandon Alexander Gore, 29, was shot and killed on Tuesday at an apartment complex 1575 Richmond Blvd.
DANVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Man sentenced to 45 years following 2020 Lynchburg homicide

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Following his sentencing hearing on Wednesday, a man will spend more than 40 years in prison in connection with a woman’s death in Lynchburg in September 2020. The Lynchburg Police Department says officers were called to the 2100 block of Pocahontas Street shortly before...
LYNCHBURG, VA
FOX8 News

Man dies in fatal moped crash in Iredell County

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has died in a fatal moped crash in Iredell County, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. At around 5:40 p.m. on Wednesday, state troopers say that Joey Daniel Mitzel, 33, of Conover, was driving east on Rimrock Road when he collided head-on with a 2004 Honda […]
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WAVY News 10

Retired NC officer injured in line of duty receives $10,000 grant

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Triad police officer who was injured in the line of duty is receiving recognition for his inspirational recovery. On Feb. 21, 2021, K9 Officer Sean Houle was giving another person a ride home when he says he attempted to arrest a suspect he saw that was known to KPD. After […]
KERNERSVILLE, NC
wfxrtv.com

Bedford Co. authorities investigating baby’s death

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — An investigation is underway after a baby died in Bedford County on Tuesday. The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to the 2700 block of Saunders Road on Tuesday, May 17 in connection with an unresponsive 2-month-old. Despite the efforts of...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Christiansburg shooting caused elementary school to shelter in place

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A shooting in the Town of Christiansburg caused an elementary school to shelter in place Thursday morning. Christiansburg Police responded to a shooting at a McDonald’s off Roanoke Street at 10 a.m. on May 19. According to Brenda Drake, Director of Communications and...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
