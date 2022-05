These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday. WWD reports that Century 21 will be re-opening its location in New York City's Financial District some time in the spring of 2023. The company declared bankruptcy and closed all its stores in 2020, but the Gindi family — which founded the off-price retailer — bought back the intellectual property and is now starting the business back up. "This is very exciting for us. This is a family business, founded by our father, so it's not only a business decision, it's an emotional one, too," co-CEO Raymond Gindi told WWD. "We also owe it to our customers. Keeping Century 21 going is something we have been pushing toward ever since we closed." {WWD}

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO