Field of Dreams is now a reality

This 5 Bedroom 5 bathroom Single Family is new to the market. It was listed on May 18th 2022 with a list price $500,000. An original classic Vermont Farmhouse with attached Barn, garage, and suites for guests, family or rentals accented with perennial beds. The main house is the last remaining house of Lords Mill and has an original granite foundation, true lines and solid bones and has been owned by only 2 families since the beginning. Guest and family suite and 2 rental units were created later in the attached barn and shed by the second owner. This 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom property with the newer addition of a spacious family room heated with a cozy wood stove could serve as a family compound, investment for Airbnb or long-term rentals or a retreat center for your imagination. New roof in 2014 and new floors in 2017 and 2022. Take your fishing pole and walk across the quiet dead end road to the trail leading to Dix Reservoir or sit by the babbling brook that lies next to the property. This historic Vermont gem is an opportunity waiting. Also listed as Multi-family property MLS #4910500.

2 DAYS AGO