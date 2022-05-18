Field of Dreams is now a reality

Au SABLE FORKS | The Saranac Lake varsity baseball team built up a 4-1 lead heading into the last inning against host AuSable Valley May 17. However, a three-run seventh capped by a Nate Doner triple led to extra innings, where Carson Garcia's RBI single in the eighth brought the Patriots all the way back for a 5-4, walkout win.
May 17 (UPI) -- A Vermont high school senior unofficially broke a Guinness World Record by walking nearly 640 feet on a tightrope while wearing 4-inch heels. Ariana Wunderle, a senior at Bellows Falls Union High School, climbed onto the 6-foot-high tightrope Monday in the school's gym and walked across the rope 52 times for a total distance of nearly 640 feet.
AUSTIN, Texas — A Vermont native and Dartmouth College graduate, who was a competitive college skier before making a name for herself nationally as a mountain biker, was murdered in Texas. Austin Police say Anna Moriah Wilson. 25, was shot several times on Wednesday, May 11 at a home...
Auburn University professor had great affection for undergraduate alma mater. Vermont Business Magazine The estate of William E. “Bill” Kelly, PhD, a beloved political science professor at Alabama’s Auburn University, has presented a remarkable gift of more than $2.3 million to Saint Michael’s College, his undergraduate alma mater in Colchester, Vermont.
The sky was grayish-pink, with late afternoon sun dappling the clouds. Malletts Bay lay flat and silvery, a fast track. "How about some drug-smuggler speed?" I urged Champlain Fleet Club co-owner Tricia Scott, who was piloting the Regal 2300 Bowrider. She obliged by opening up the throttle, and the boat leapt from the water like a salmon fighting upstream. The wind threw haymakers.
In mid-May two years ago, Cynthia Crowley got a call from her landlord telling her that part of the falling-down barn behind her home in Burlington’s Old North End would soon be demolished after years of neglect. “I was like, 'You can’t,'” she said. “Or at least, 'Can you...
Two Vermont Brands Team Up to Connect with Consumers. West Burke, VT- Hauskaa is partnering with Cabot Creamery Cooperative to connect more people to what’s special and unique about the brands’ home state of Vermont. As a result Cabot will carry Hauskaa products at the cooperative’s Cabot Cheese Farmers’ Store in Waterbury, Vermont.
Spongy moths are beginning to hatch, repeat damage to trees. Miles and Kelly Moody’s Clinton County apple orchard was stripped bare of leaves and several 90-foot-tall pines were killed and had to be cut down, at considerable expense. Their difficulty is one small example of the widespread devastation caused...
Plymouth, New Hampshire's Tenney Ski Mountain may be operating as a fully functioning ski mountain this upcoming 2022-2023 season. Tenney Mountain brings back many memories for Granite Staters. For many, Tenney was a home, a place to learn to ski, and a convenient mountain, right of I-93 and close to Plymouth State University.
This 5 Bedroom 5 bathroom Single Family is new to the market. It was listed on May 18th 2022 with a list price $500,000. An original classic Vermont Farmhouse with attached Barn, garage, and suites for guests, family or rentals accented with perennial beds. The main house is the last remaining house of Lords Mill and has an original granite foundation, true lines and solid bones and has been owned by only 2 families since the beginning. Guest and family suite and 2 rental units were created later in the attached barn and shed by the second owner. This 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom property with the newer addition of a spacious family room heated with a cozy wood stove could serve as a family compound, investment for Airbnb or long-term rentals or a retreat center for your imagination. New roof in 2014 and new floors in 2017 and 2022. Take your fishing pole and walk across the quiet dead end road to the trail leading to Dix Reservoir or sit by the babbling brook that lies next to the property. This historic Vermont gem is an opportunity waiting. Also listed as Multi-family property MLS #4910500.
On a camping trip nearly three years ago at the Nulhegan River in the Northeast Kingdom, Casey Gianfagna and his buddy ate a late-night snack of burgers while hanging out with family and friends. He felt fine when he went to bed but woke up in the middle of the night with a terrible headache and stomach cramps.
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Visitors to Burlington parks this summer will see something new -- park rangers. The city will employ two full-time rangers, plus two seasonal ones for the summer. It’s being paid for as part of the City Council’s decision to reallocate funding from the police force. The rangers will be in parks educating and enforcing issues including parking regulations, glass bottle restrictions and loose dogs.
BARRE, Vt. — Hiring teachers and school staff has been challenging for districts in our region. School districts are seeing an unprecedented number of open positions. TheVermont Principal Association says there are around 1,000 open jobs around the state. "Hard to find licensed teachers, especially in areas like special...
Solar PV Array Installed by SunCommon Covers 97% of Building’s Electric Costs. Vermont Business Magazine SunCommon, an iSun company, announces that the Winooski Schools have completed the maximum net-metering solar system allowable in Vermont by installing a mega system on its roof, making it the largest in the state. The new array will cover roughly $115,000 of the school’s energy costs annually. SunCommon engaged in the installation of the solar photovoltaic (PV) array in partnership with architecture firm TruexCullins and ReArch Company, a construction management group.
This cape home in Essex Junction has a large backyard along with three separate living areas on the first floor. The bedrooms are located on the second floor and there is also a attic that can be accessed that would be good for storage. Bedrooms: 3. Bathrooms: 2 (1 full,...
There is no convincing evidence that lifting the THC caps will decrease the illicit market on the products. Where there are no caps, like California and Colorado, the illicit market has increased.
Read the story on VTDigger here: Dr. Catherine Antley: THC limits in cannabis concentrates are essential.
The Red Clover Inn has reopened for accommodations and private events. New owners Mark Allen and Venetia Riso have continued to restore and reimagine the property in a rustic, elegant style. “We were struck by the Red Clover’s quiet location, […]
Read More
The post Red Clover Inn reopens under new ownership appeared first on The Mountain Times.
A group in northern New York wants a new bridge built between New York and Vermont. But Vermont’s governor is not enthusiastic about the idea. A group called Bridge the Gap, frustrated by the time and cost of ferries to cross Lake Champlain, is mounting a nascent local campaign to assess the feasibility of building a bridge between Plattsburgh, New York and Grand Isle, Vermont. Asked about the effort during his weekly briefing, Republican Governor Phil Scott called it a want and not a need.
WILLISTON, Vt. — Williston's Planning Commission went in front of the Town Selectboard on Tuesday night to present another piece of their Taft Corners project. This second meeting was to discuss the form-based code, which regulates the design of the buildings. It dictates features like the height, placement on the site and its elements like doors and windows.
The nationwide formula shortage has parents scrambling to find food for their babies. That has more mothers donating their breast milk to help. One of Vermont’s oldest races returns Thursday. Car fire causes early morning slowdowns on I-89 Updated: 5 hours ago. Early morning drivers saw delays on I-89...
Comments / 0