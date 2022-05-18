Voice of the people: Vote for school board candidates who value public education

Vote for school board candidates who value public education

Florida is a closed primary state. Only registered members of political parties may vote for party candidates in a primary.

To vote for a party candidate in the Aug. 23 primary, you must register with that party by July 25.

A No Party Affiliate voter who wants to vote for either Charlie Crist, Nikki Fried or Annette Taddeo as a candidate for governor in the primary must change their registration to Democrat.

If all candidates have the same party affiliation and the winner will not face opposition in the general election or if races for nonpartisan judges and School Board offices are on the ballot, all voters can vote in a primary.

In the Aug. 23 Polk County primary, all voters can vote in the judge and School Board races. School Board candidates are running in Districts 3, 5, 6, and 7. Research these candidates carefully.

Each race has at least one candidate supporting local schools and public education. There is also at least one candidate in each race who is a member of County Citizens Defending Freedom. This group disrupted School Board meetings and is working to ban 16 books from school libraries.

Your vote matters. Public schools need you to vote for School Board candidates who value quality and free public education.

Bernice S. Warren, Bartow

