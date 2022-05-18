ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wednesday Midday Forecast: Heat & humidity continue this afternoon

By Carson Vickroy
 2 days ago

THIS AFTERNOON: Scattered clouds with another hot afternoon expected. High: 94. Winds: SW 15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and humid. Low: 73. Winds: S 15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy and hot. High: 93. Winds: S 15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with an evening chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of these storms could be strong to severe in the evening hours. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 74. High: 94. Winds: W 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a decent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 72. High: 88. Winds: W 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a couple of showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 64. High: 78. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a couple of showers around. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 60. High: 82. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a couple of showers here and there. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 66. High: 86. Winds: S 10 MPH.

