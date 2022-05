ATLANTA (CBS46) – Investigators are seeking the public’s help in identifying a person of interest following a shooting that occurred near a MARTA train station. The Atlanta Police Department responded to a shooting near the station on Garnett Street around 9:28 p.m. on May 5. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 19 HOURS AGO