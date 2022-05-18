ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coroner IDs woman killed in York city's 10th homicide

By Shelly Stallsmith, York Daily Record
York Daily Record
 6 days ago

Update on Thursday: The victim has been identified as 32-year-old Tamarra Deloache of the first block of North State Street in York.

An autopsy showed the cause of death is sharp force injuries, the coroner reported. The manner is homicide.

Reported on Wednesday:

York City Police said they are investigating an incident involving a woman as a homicide.

Police said they were called shortly after midnight Wednesday to an address in the first block of State Street for an "unknown problem," according to a news release. They discovered a deceased 32-year-old woman.

The woman's name has not been released.

They gave no indication how she died, saying an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death. But they said detectives are investigating this as a homicide.

Primary 2022: York incumbent Republicans Saylor, Gillespie lose House seats by narrow margins

This would make the 10th homicide in the city, and 13th in the county this year. Nearly all of them have been shootings.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the York City Police Department through the Crimewatch app, www.yorkcitypolice.com or by calling 717-849-2204.

This is an ongoing investigation. This post will be updated as more information becomes available. Check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Coroner IDs woman killed in York city's 10th homicide

