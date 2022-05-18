ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

3 Growth Stocks With More Potential Than Any Cryptocurrency

By Leo Sun
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

Many cryptocurrencies crashed over the past few months as inflation, rising interest rates, and other macroeconomic headwinds drove investors toward safer assets. This ugly wipeout probably won't end until most of the weaker "altcoins" have been purged from the market.

Therefore, I believe investors should buy out-of-favor growth stocks -- which have a lot more potential to bounce back over the long term -- instead of beaten-down cryptocurrencies in this challenging market. These three tech stocks deserve to be on your shopping list: Snap (NYSE: SNAP) , The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) , and SentinelOne (NYSE: S) .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3miH6R_0fi7UohA00

Image source: Getty Images.

1. Snap

Last February, Snap claimed it could generate about 50% annual revenue growth for "the next several years." But over the following quarters, Apple 's (NASDAQ: AAPL) privacy update on iOS unexpectedly throttled Snapchat's growth and raised some troubling questions about its ambitious goals.

Those concerns, along with the broader sell-off in tech stocks, caused Snap's stock to plummet more than 70% after hitting an all-time high last September. However, I believe Snap looks like a compelling investment after that steep drop for three simple reasons .

First, it's still growing like a weed. Its revenue rose 64% to $4.1 billion in 2021, and analysts anticipate 33% growth this year. It ended the first quarter of 2022 with 332 million daily active users (DAUs), representing 18% growth from a year ago, and its average revenue per user (ARPU) improved by 17%.

Second, it's already tackling Apple's changes with new ad-tracking services like Snap Pixel. Lastly, its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ( EBITDA ) -- which turned positive in 2020 and rose nearly 14 times in 2021 -- is still expected to grow 19% this year.

That stable growth makes Snap a compelling buy at just seven times this year's sales -- even if it faces near-term competitive headwinds from ByteDance 's TikTok and Meta Platform 's Instagram.

2. The Trade Desk

As the world's largest independent demand-side platform (DSP) for digital ads, The Trade Desk helps ad agencies, advertisers, and trade desks to bid on existing ad inventories. It sits on the opposite end of the ad supply chain as sell-side platforms (SSPs) like Magnite , which helps digital media owners manage their own ad inventories.

The Trade Desk's revenue rose 43% to $1.2 billion in 2021, and analysts anticipate 33% growth this year. It expects most of that growth to be driven by connected TV (CTV) ads, which will benefit from the death of traditional linear TV services and the secular growth of streaming video services.

The growth of its CTV business will also likely offset the slower growth of its mobile and desktop-based advertising businesses, which are both maturing and vulnerable to privacy-related changes. It also expects Solimar, the upgraded version of its main platform, to drive higher engagement rates over the long term by collecting and analyzing more data for its advertisers.

The company's profitability is also improving: its adjusted EBITDA surged 77% to $503 million in 2021, and analysts expect 23% growth this year.

The Trade Desk's stock isn't cheap at 16 times this year's sales, but it's still one of the best long-term plays on the growing ad tech and CTV markets.

3. SentinelOne

SentinelOne went public as the highest-valued cybersecurity IPO ever last June. It claims its AI-powered Singularity platform , which automatically processes data from virtual appliances and cloud services, is more efficient than other traditional cybersecurity services which rely on human analysts.

Its shares started trading at $46 on the first day, more than 30% above its IPO price of $35, and hit an all-time high of $76.30 last November. But today, it trades at about $23.

SentinelOne was a victim of its overheated valuation. At its peak, the company was valued at 55 times its estimated sales for fiscal 2023 (which ends next January). But today, that price-to-sales ratio has cooled off to 18.

That valuation is reasonable relative to its growth: Its revenue surged 120% to $204.8 million in fiscal 2022, and it expects 79% to 81% growth this year. Its number of customers grew 70% year over year to 6,700 at the end of fiscal 2022, and its dollar-based net revenue retention rate has remained between 120% to 130% over the past four quarters. Its adjusted gross margins have also consistently expanded since its public debut.

SentinelOne is still unprofitable, but it could start to narrow its losses as it reins in its stock-based compensation and economies of scale kick in. It's also more speculative than Snap or The Trade Desk, but it could still have a lot of room to run as new cyberattacks and data breaches prompt more companies to upgrade their aging cybersecurity defenses.

More From The Motley Fool

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Leo Sun has positions in Apple, Magnite, Inc, and Meta Platforms, Inc. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Magnite, Inc, Meta Platforms, Inc., and The Trade Desk. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Nearly 40% of investors who pulled money out of markets in the last year regret it

Many investors who pulled money out of the stock market in the last year now regret their decision. Some 38% of investors said they sold stocks last year due to a current event, according to a study from MagnifyMoney. Of that group, 40% said they wish they'd kept their money invested. The online survey of more than 1,000 U.S. consumers was conducted April 15 to 20.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randi Zuckerberg
Motley Fool

3 Supercharged Tech Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation

Airbnb’s business model is resistant to inflationary headwinds. Adyen will profit from the growth of the digital payments market. Palo Alto Networks is a well-balanced play on the growing cybersecurity market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Can Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

Nvidia's $1 trillion addressable revenue opportunity could ensure terrific long-term growth. Twilio's elevated levels of revenue growth are here to stay thanks to the cloud communications market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
STOCKS
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Growth Stocks#Ipo#Cryptocurrency#Web3 Investment#Ttd#Sentinelone#Getty Images#Aapl#Ios
Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks Near 52-Week Lows to Buy Right Now

Fiverr will profit from the rise of the gig economy for many years to come. Pinterest's user base remains higher than its pre-pandemic levels, and it's finding ways to engage more with existing users. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks to Buy Before a Big Rally

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Growth stocks have taken a beating after the...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

Cloud spend is forecasted to grow to $917 billion annually by 2025, a 103% increase. Cloudflare provides application, network, and security services that help clients modernize their IT ecosystems. DigitalOcean offers a suite of cloud services tailored to start-ups and other small businesses. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Technology stocks are normally associated with growth, and...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You for the Rest of Your Life

AbbVie's deep portfolio offers sustainability amid a decline in its top-selling drug. A housing boom provides Lowe's with the tools to keep investors happy. Parker Hannifin is using motion control technology to help companies be cost efficient while optimizing processes. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
STOCKS
International Business Times

Wall Street Set To Open Higher As Technology, Growth Stocks Rebound

Wall Street's main indexes were set to open higher on Tuesday, as strong forecasts from Home Depot and United Airlines added to an upbeat global mood driven by hopes of easing crackdown on tech firms and COVID-19 in China. Big technology and growth companies led the rebound in premarket trading,...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Buying These 3 Stocks Could Be the Smartest Investing Move You Ever Make

Intuitive Surgical could change the face of robotic surgeries. Exelixis has a diverse portfolio of oncology-based drugs. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
187K+
Followers
92K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy