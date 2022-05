MetroCards will be going the way of the mighty subway token in just a few years, but you still have some time to appreciate the thin plastic passes that have aided New Yorkers in navigating the transit system for the last 25 years. And if you have any affection built up for the magnetic stripe cards and/or know all the words to "Ten Crack Commandments" by heart, you won't want to miss out on the MTA's latest offering: special edition MetroCards featuring The Notorious B.I.G.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO