Clionian Society meeting includes program on Ina Garten

The Clionian Society met at the Break Room on Reynolds Street on May 9 with 17 members in attendance. Nanette Marx and Jan Amaeday served as hostess and assistant hostess, respectively. A brief business meeting was conducted by President Sara Soberg. Program Chairman Bert Harms introduced Carol Flessner, who presented the program on “Ina Garten.”

Ina Rosenberg Garten, an American cookbook author, host of the Food Network program “Barefoot Contessa” and former staff member of the White House Office of Management and Budget, was born Feb. 2, 1948, in Brooklyn, N.Y., and raised in Stamford, Conn. Garten was one of two children born to Charles Rosenberg, a surgeon specializing in otolaryngology, and Florence Rosenberg, a dietitian.

Encouraged to excel in school, Ina showed an aptitude for science and has said she uses her scientific mindset while experimenting with recipes. Her mother, an intellectual, discouraged her from helping in the kitchen, instead directing her toward school work. Garten described her father as a socializer and admits she shares more characteristics with him than her mother.

At 15, Ina met her future husband, Jeffery Garten, on a trip to visit her brother, a student at Dartmouth College. After high school, she attended Syracuse University but postponed her educational pursuits to marry. On Dec. 22, 1968, Jeffery and Ina were married in Stamford and soon relocated to Fort Bragg in North Carolina where Jeffery served a four-year military tour during the Vietnam War.

It was during this time that Ina completed her education, graduating from Syracuse University with a BA and from George Washington University with an MBA. During Jeffery's military service, Ina began to dabble in cooking and entertaining in an effort to occupy her time.

Upon completion of Jeffery's military service, the couple journeyed to Paris, France, for a four-month camping vacation. This trip sparked her love for French cuisine and upon returning to the United states, she began to cultivate her culinary abilities by studying the volumes of Julia Child's “Mastering the Art of French Cooking.”

In 1972, Ina and Jeffery moved to Washington, D.C., where he worked in the State Department while completing his graduate studies, and she was a budget analyst, working for presidents Gerald Ford and Jimmy Carter.

Ina left her job in 1978 and proceeded to purchase “The Barefoot Contessa,” a specialty food store in the prosperous Long Island village of East Hampton. After two decades of operating the store, she sold it to two employees.

In 1999, Ina re-emerged with her attention turned to publishing. She carried on the “Barefoot Contessa” name in her 1999 sleeper bestseller, “The Barefoot Contessa Cookbook,” selling more than 100,000 copies in the first year. By 2008, her cookbooks had sold more than six million copies combined.

As of 2020, Ina Garten had published 12 cookbooks in addition to her Food Network TV show, “The Barefoot Contessa.” In 2022, Garten has launched a new TV show, “Be My Guest with Ina Garten,” which features guest celebrities.

Ina Garten has announced “Go-to dinners” as the title of her 13th cookbook, which will be released on Oct. 25, 2022. She has revealed that she wrote it during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when like many others, she was exhausted from making all three meals a day for herself and Jeffery. She stated, “I found easier ways to make delicious dinners with make-ahead, prep-ahead, freeze-ahead recipes plus 'two-fers' — cooking one dish that becomes something different the next night.”

Ina and Jeffery Garten currently divide their time among Manhattan, East Hampton and Paris.

Ina Garten has stated, “Cooking is one of the greatest gifts you can give to those you love.”

The next meeting of the Clionian Society, a picnic, will be held June 12 at the home of Becky Stilwell, beginning at 6 p.m. Hostesses will be Becky Stilwell and Bert Harms.

Clionian Society