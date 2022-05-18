ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Weather Minute for May 18, 2022

By Christy Shields
WTAJ
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis morning will be cool with temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s with a clear sky. Today we will have...

www.wearecentralpa.com

