For the first time in two years, you will be able to catch northern Door County’s commemoration of Memorial Day in person in Sister Bay. Organized by the Billy Weiss American Legion Post 527 and VFW Post 8337, the ceremony had been held for over 70 years consecutively before the pandemic canceled it in 2020 and took place as a socially distant event inside the Skyway Drive-in Theater in Fish Creek in 2021. The event had previously drawn between 300 and 500 people before the pandemic, a number Navy veteran Bill Becker would love to see again.

SISTER BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO