ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Fulton, TN

Customer opens fire through metro Atlanta McDonald’s window, police say

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qtwym_0fi7SWpO00

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A McDonald’s location in the City of South Fulton was shot up overnight just around the corner from where two teens were shot at a Taco Bell.

Police say a customer fired shots through a window of the McDonald’s on Fulton Industrial Blvd.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

No one was injured during the shooting.

Channel 2 Action News crews reported seeing the restaurant’s glass door shattered and bullet holes in one of the windows.

Just around the corner, two teenagers were shot and “seriously injured” overnight at a Taco Bell on Camp Fulton Way.

Police say they do not believe the two incidents were related to one another.

Officers have not given details on possible suspects.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

2 teens "seriously injured" after being shout outside Taco Bell, police say Both teens are hospitalized.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

Flock cameras helping police catch suspects across metro Atlanta

DULUTH, Ga. — Deployed by nearly every metro Atlanta police department, Flock Safety cameras are not only helping find stolen cars in real time, but are also helping police solve other crimes. Most recently, Duluth police say their detectives used the system in partnership with Johns Creek to find...
DULUTH, GA
Atlanta Daily World

Black Man Killed by Police at Atlanta Restaurant

The investigation continues at popular restaurant Fogo de Chao in Buckhead, after police shot and killed 22-year-old Nygil Cullins on Wednesday night. Atlanta police responded to a disturbance call at the Brazilian restaurant when they encountered Cullins whose behavior was described “unruly” and was tased with a stun gun.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
South Fulton, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Mcdonald, TN
City
South Fulton, TN
The Citizen Online

Another parking lot fracas involves a forklift and a machete

Fayetteville police are looking for a woman who approached a Home Depot employee with a machete, threatening to beat her up and drag her through the parking lot. Officers on May 13 at approximately 1:45 p.m. were dispatched to the Home Depot store at the Fayette Pavilion on an assault call.
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metro Atlanta#Shooting#Windows#Police#Taco Bell#Violent Crime#Fulton Industrial Blvd#Channel 2 Action News#Cox Media Group
fox5atlanta.com

Mother and children hit by car, youngest child ejected from stroller in Atlanta airport pedestrian accident

A mother and her children were hit by a car at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson airport where officials say the youngest of the children was ejected from the stroller on impact. This accident has stirred up conversation from Atlanta city officials as they discussed solutions with Atlanta police to ensure the safety of pedestrians and flow of airport traffic.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
11Alive

Police search for three suspects after man shot at Buckhead gas station

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating a Buckhead shooting that sent one man to the hospital. Officers said the victim was shot at the Chevron gas station on Morosgo Drive around 2 a.m. Thursday. Police said he then drove to Sidney Marcus Boulevard at Piedmont. The victim was then rushed to Grady and is in stable condition, they said.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

17 arrested during second leg of DeKalb County's Operation Family 2022

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has been targeting those with outstanding warrants on domestic violence charges. It is part of the second leg of Operation Family 2022. Deputies said they made 17 arrested and cleared 25 warrants from the past few days. Their focus was mostly in Lithonia, Decatur, and Stone Mountain.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
36K+
Followers
70K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy