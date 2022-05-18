Big D Daily: News for Wednesday, May 18, 2022

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The WNBA's Dallas Wings are entering their seventh season in North Texas.They have no problem admitting they are drawing inspiration from the Dallas Mavs magical playoff run. The Wings not only believe this could be the year of their first WNBA title, but that they have a major role to play in the community. For every three pointer Arike Ogunbawale hits this season, $800 will go toward helping provide solar lights for courts in the city that need them. It's a collaboration with Red Bull. Additionally, the team is hoping one of their fellow WNBA players, former Baylor National Champion Brittney Griner, comes home safely. She's been held in a Russian prison since February. Dallas Wings Head Coach Vickie Johnson once coached Griner on Team USA. Wings Forward Isabelle Harrison played with Griner on Phoenix in 2016. Together, like the rest of us, they are wishing Brittany Griner a safe return. The Dallas Wings, like the other 11 WNBA teams, have Griner's initials and number 42 on their home court - UTA's College Park Center - as a tribute to her battle to get back to the United States.

DALLAS, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO