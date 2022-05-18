Plea Hearing Set In Ex-Congresswoman Case

Slightly more than a year after an appeals court overturned former Congresswoman Corrine Brown’s conviction on fraud and tax charges, a U.S. district judge has scheduled a “change of plea hearing” on Wednesday.

A notice of the hearing, which will be held in Jacksonville by U.S. District Judge Timothy Corrigan, did not provide details of a potential plea deal. Brown, a Jacksonville Democrat who served in the U.S. House from 1993 to 2017, was convicted in 2017 on fraud and tax charges related to her role in using contributions to the One Door for Education charity for personal expenses and events.

Brown, now 75, went to federal prison as she appealed the conviction. Last May, a divided 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned the conviction, ruling that a juror was improperly removed from Brown’s trial because he said the “Holy Spirit” told him she was not guilty.

The ruling by the Atlanta-based appeals court sent the case back to district court, where a new trial has been scheduled to start in September.

