SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Four puppies are dead after being left outside of an animal shelter in Shreveport, reportedly inside of a Rubbermaid container with the lid on. On Thursday, May 19, the Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana posted on its Facebook page that someone left a Rubbermaid container with four puppies inside outside of the Shreveport shelter on Linwood Avenue for more than five hours. The shelter claims the person did not ring the doorbell or come inside, or notify anyone they’d left the puppies there.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO