Keith Adams served our country in the United States Army. Hometown: Punxsutawney, Pa. Keith was a sergeant and combat engineer for the United States Army. All American Awards and Engraving is located on Route 322 in Shippenville. The company specializes in Embroidery, Screen Printing, all kinds of awards, trophies, engraving, unique gifts and more. As the company motto says, We can put “Almost Anything on Almost Everything”.

PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO