A hike to Blue Pool is a hallmark of spring in Oregon, but making the trek this season has meant donning your rain gear and thermals. A steady tempo of rain fell across the McKenzie River Trail in Oregon’s central Cascade Mountains on Thursday, feeding the springy green moss, seeping into the trunks of Douglas firs and soaking any hikers who made their way along the trail to Blue Pool – one of many outdoor destinations in the Pacific Northwest that has been unseasonably cool and wet this year.

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO