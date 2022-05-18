Giants roster projection: Who’s in position to make the team after the draft?

Projecting the Giants’ 53-man roster in the middle of May is fun, but most likely not a clip-and-save deal. The NFL Draft is not that far behind us. Rookie minicamp finished up a few days ago. The first of 10 OTA (organized team activity) sessions opened up on Monday, bringing rookies and veterans together for the first time. There is a mandatory three-day minicamp June 7-9 then a seven-week break before the start of training camp.

Head coach Brian Daboll faces so many personnel decisions this summer, and to complicate matters, general manager Joe Schoen will continue to add new players, including after cutdown day, when the Giants pick up players who were cut by other teams.

It is impossible to foresee the details of how this all might shake out other than to state, unequivocally, that there will be players on the roster the Giants take into the 2022 season who are not currently in the building.

OK, enough disclaimers. Let’s take a stab at projecting what the Giants’ 53-player roster will look like, based on the players currently on the roster:

After spending parts of the last three seasons working with the Bills’ offense, Davis Webb could prove to be a valuable tutor in getting Daniel Jones acclimated to Brian Daboll’s system. Getty Images

The question here is whether Daboll opts to keep two or three quarterbacks. If he goes for three, Webb figures to be the choice over Brian Lewerke, based on Webb’s knowledge of the Bills offense that Daboll brought with him from Buffalo. Webb originally was a 2017 third-round pick of the Giants, but spent much of the past two seasons as a practice squad player in Buffalo. Though his career has never taken hold, he has the makings of a future coach and his smarts should be helpful as Jones learns the new system.

Barkley and Breida are set at 1-2 on the depth chart. The speculation that Barkey might be traded to purge his $7.2 million from the salary cap was not realistic. The 2018 No. 2 overall pick is a talent, and Daboll wants to tap into it. Breida has plenty of speed, can catch the ball out of the backfield and should be a nice complement. After that? Who knows? Williams, another former Bills practice squad player, has just one game of NFL experience. Still, Schoen and Daboll saw something in him to sign him. Corbin, undrafted out of Florida State, put together a solid rookie camp.

Here is Exhibit A for the Giants’ offensive dysfunction in 2021: The next touchdown Golladay or Toney score in a Giants uniform will be their first. Expect Daboll’s system to free these two weapons. Slayton flashed as a rookie, but not so much the past two seasons. Still, the 25-year-old has talent to get down the field. Robinson, at 5-foot-8, was a fascinating (and perhaps curious) selection in the second round. He is a classic scheme-fit player , and Daboll will use him in a variety of ways. Foster, 28, has 32 NFL receptions and started his career in Buffalo, so there is a Schoen-Daboll connection there. James makes the cut for his ability to return kicks. Note: This prediction is based on Sterling Shepard, coming off a torn Achilles, not being ready for the start of the season.

Giants rookie Daniel Bellinger caught 31 passes for 357 yards and two touchdowns as a senior at San Diego State last season. Getty Images

This is not exactly a spot teeming with proven talent. In 54 games for four NFL teams (most recently Washington in 2021), Seals-Jones has 90 receptions for 1,044 yards and 10 touchdowns. He has been a reserve for most of his career and is more of a pass-catcher than an in-line blocker. Akins, in 58 games for the Texans, had 114 receptions for 1,260 yards and three TDs. These are backups on most teams, which is why Bellinger, a fourth-round pick from San Diego State, should see plenty of action on the field as a rookie. He also has the size to be a factor in the running game.

Thomas and Neal (No. 7 pick in the 2022 draft) should be bookend tackles for years. Neal’s acclimation should be swift and relatively painless. The new coaching staff likes Lemieux’s nastiness, and he should get a good shot to start at left guard now that he has recovered from left knee surgery that limited him to 17 snaps in 2021. Glowinski, who will slot in at right guard, is Schoen’s biggest free-agent investment. The former Colts starter did not miss a game for three consecutive seasons. Feliciano, another free-agent addition, was mostly a guard in Buffalo, but Daboll seems to believe he can be a starting center. With Gono in as the swing tackle after making 21 starts for the Falcons and Garcia (52 starts in stints with the Broncos and Cardinals) on board, the depth on this unit, non-existent last season, should be improved.

What do you want to know about the Giants? Submit a question to the Post Sports+ mailbag and check upcoming editions of Inside the Giants for a response from Paul.

Williams is the rare big-ticket free agent who has approached playing up to his contract. He’s yet to miss a game and managed to get 17 sacks the past two seasons despite inadequate edge-rush pressure from his teammates. The new front office decided to pick up the fifth-year option on the massive Lawrence, guaranteeing him $10.7 million in 2023. That indicates what the new group thinks of the 6-foot-4, 342-pound 2019 first-round pick. Ward has 10 career sacks in six years, and played for new Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale in Baltimore. Ellis is a 350-pound veteran run stuffer who also was with Martindale with the Ravens.

Ojulari put together one of the best rookie seasons for a Giants defender in years, leading the team with eight sacks in 2021. He looks bulked up and ready for a big second year. Thibodeaux, the No. 5 pick in the draft, was a huge presence at Oregon without gaudy production. He is immensely talented, though, and could import needed personality and star power. Otherwise, this area is lacking. Can the new coaching staff get something out of Smith , a fourth-round pick last year who spent half his rookie year on injured reserve? Roche showed a little something (2.5 sacks) as a rookie. Is there more there?

Picked last in the 2020 draft, Tae Crowder became the Giants’ leading tackler in just his second season. Getty Images

Martinez tore his ACL in Week 3 last season, early enough for him to be ready for full-time action in 2022. He was the brains on the field for Patrick Graham’s defense. Will he hold that same role for Martindale? Crowder was Mr. Irrelevant in the 2020 draft and has proven he belongs. He had a team-high 130 tackles in 2021. Does Martindale view him as a starter? McFadden (fifth-round pick from Indiana) might have some value as a situational pass rusher and will be a big special-teams guy.

This position group looked a whole lot better with James Bradberry, who was released last week to gain needed salary cap space . Without him, there is no No. 1 – unless Jackson can rise to the challenge. He is certainly paid enough to do so. The key here is the development of Robinson, the 2021 third-round pick who spent half of his rookie year on IR. He must emerge as a key contributor (and perhaps a starter on the perimeter) or else this group is severely lacking. Flott, a third-pound pick, is skinny, but had big-game experience at LSU and should be ready to be a factor as a rookie.

Veteran captain and leader Logan Ryan was sent packing , and the new coaching staff believes McKinney can take the next step forward, on the field and off it. He should be free to roam in Martindale’s defense. Love, nicknamed “Duct Tape” by former coach Joe Judge in an acknowledgement of his versatility, now ascends to a full-time role. He can do a lot, but can he do it at a high level? Belton played the hybrid “star” position at Iowa, and the fourth-round pick will be called on immediately in his first year.

Graham Gano has missed only five of his 65 field-goal attempts in his two seasons with the Giants. Getty Images

For a $50,000 donation to charity by Thibodeaux , Gano surrendered his No. 5 and switched to No. 9, the number he wore with the Panthers. No matter the jersey number, Gano can get it done. The 35-year-old is 60-for-65 on field goals in his two seasons with the Giants.

Gillan, 24, averaged 44.9 yards in three seasons with the Browns and spent a short time late in the 2021 season on the Bills practice squad, hence the link to Schoen. He is known as the “Scottish Hammer,’’ and he gets first crack at replacing Riley Dixon, who was released after holding the job for four years.

No news is good news for Kreiter, who did his job the past two years for the Giants and before that with the Broncos.

Here are two questions that have come up recently that we will attempt to answer as accurately as possible:

There were 85 players at the rookie minicamp last week. Why was there only one quarterback?

Brian Lewerke’s familiarity with the Giants’ playbook made him a busy man at the team’s recent rookie minicamp. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It was a bit jarring to see only one quarterback wearing a red non-contact jersey. (You had to wonder whether Lewerke, a member of the practice squad last season, would request some ice for his right arm given all the throws he made during drills and in the 7-on-7 periods during the two-day camp.) When an extra arm was needed, Schoen actually stepped in for a few periods . Often, a team will have an extra quarterback in as a “camp arm,” participating on a tryout basis. That can lead to the sometimes ragtag look of a rookie camp, featuring a QB unfamiliar with the surroundings and the playbook. Daboll explained he did not think it was wise to bring in an extra quarterback and have to give him a crash course in the offense for just two days of work. Lewerke has been in attendance at the offseason workout program all spring and did not need that sort of tutoring. As noted above, the Giants have four quarterbacks on the roster — Jones, Taylor, Webb and Lewerke — and clearly are not interested in taking a look at another.

Brian Daboll attended three games at the Garden during the epic Rangers-Penguins playoff series. Is he a big hockey fan?

Brian Daboll said he was inspired by the Rangers’ comeback from 3-1 series deficit to oust the Penguins, a series the Giants coach attended in person on multiple occasions. Bill Kostroun/New York Post

Actually, he is. Daboll and Schoen were at Game 2 and Game 5, and Daboll was front and center at the Garden for Game 7, receiving a cheer from the raucous crowd when he was shown on the jumbo screen. Daboll was born in Ontario and played travel hockey growing up in the Buffalo area. The past four years, he was the offensive coordinator for the Bills, a team owned by Kim and Terry Pegula, who also own the NHL’s Buffalo Sabres. Daboll said when the Rangers won two straight games to even the series at 3-3 that the comeback inspired him (so, too, he added, did Rich Strike’s win in the Kentucky Derby win as an 80-1 underdog). Daboll’s first Giants team is not expected to be favored to win many games this season. Perhaps he was able to pick up a few good vibes from the Rangers and an unheralded thoroughbred racehorse that can help the Giants beat those odds.