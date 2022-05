Ann McFadden’s third grade class released 78 five-inch chinook salmon smolts and one chinook salmon runt into the brown waters of the Tahquamenon River on Friday, May 14. Their release marked the end of a long labor of love for McFadden and her students, who had been raising, feeding, and learning about the salmon since November 2021.

NEWBERRY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO